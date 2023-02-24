Writers’ Tears Launches First Single Pot Still Whiskey in U.S.

SAN FRANSISCO, Calif.— Walsh Whiskey co-founder Bernard Walsh revealed the latest milestone in his quest to produce the perfect taoscán [tay-scawn]/drop of whiskey. The missing link in Walsh Whiskey’s rich portfolio of 21 distinct super-premium whiskeys has been a single pot still, but that is all set to change. Recently Walsh revealed an important new expression in the Writers’ Tears range in the form of Writers’ Tears – Single Pot Still.

Originally matured in bourbon barrels, the triple-distilled, single pot still whiskey, was then further matured in Pedro Ximenez Sherry casks from Spain and Florio Marsala Hogsheads from Sicily, before being cut at 46% ABV.

The whiskey’s nose delivers candied sweetness and toffee apples, while the palate features notes of pot still spice and the velvet, dessert-like qualities of Pedro Ximenez Sherry, finishing with a light chewiness.

Commenting on the landmark expression for Writers’ Tears, Bernard Walsh said: “Writers’ Tears is a pot still-led range of whiskey and this single pot still expression cements that. On this occasion we are majoring on a classic pot still combination by pairing it with American bourbon barrels, Pedro Ximenez Sherry casks from Spain, and Florio Marsala Hogsheads from Sicily – a decadent combination if ever there was one!”

He added: “The complexities resulting from the marriage of spicy single pot still whiskey with bourbon, sweet Pedro Ximenez Sherry casks and Marsala casks are a feast for the senses. This special expression is in keeping with Walsh Whiskey’s innovative approach to whiskey origination which includes pushing the boundaries on single pot still. I am very proud of this whiskey, our first single pot still expression, and excited to bring a new core whiskey to the Writers’ Tears family that will become available to more and more of our followers in over 50 countries worldwide over time.”

Walsh’s creative process begins with sourcing whiskeys to his exacting specifications. He then augments the spirits through blending and finishing in special and elusive casks, honoring old styles, and creating new ones in the process. Walsh Whiskey plans to extend its exceptional portfolio gradually over time, continuing to build carefully in a way that honors the super-premium positioning of both its ranges, which Bernard believes is key to the future success of the Irish whiskey category.

In February and March, some 3,000 bottles of Writers’ Tears – Single Pot Still will be made available to the United States, retailing for $79.99. The states the whiskey will be available include: CA, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN, MA, MD, MN, MO, NJ, NY, TX, WA, WI.

About Walsh Whiskey

Established in 1999, and part of the Amber Beverage Group since 2021, Walsh Whiskey is a leading producer of super-premium, triple-distilled, Irish whiskeys – The Irishman and Writers’ Tears. Its critically acclaimed whiskeys are dedicated to celebrating the Single Pot Still (Writers’ Tears) and Single Malt (The Irishman) premium styles of whiskey. To date this comprises 23 expressions based on historic recipes from the 19th century, Irish whiskey’s golden age, and a range of rare finishes including Mizunara, Florio Marsala, Rum, Cognac, Coffee Stout, Seaweed IPA, Icewine and of course Oloroso and PX Sherries. The company is based in Carlow, Southwest of Dublin, Ireland.

About Hotaling & Co.

Hotaling & Co., based in San Francisco, is the leading distiller and importer of artisanal spirits and cocktail essentials. Fueled by a passion for beverage expertise, education, and hospitality, Hotaling & Co unites both people and brands of unmatched character and quality. Our dedication to artisanal spirits – first started 30 years ago under the name Anchor Distilling Company – heralded the return to copper pot distilling in the U.S. with the original craft introductions of Junipero Gin & Old Potrero Straight Rye Whiskey. We carry on that pioneering legacy with the name Hotaling & Co as a nod to the local legend A.P. Hotaling, who ventured West during the Gold Rush to quickly became one of the most reputable spirits dealers in the country and establish himself a legend in San Francisco drinking culture.

Today, Hotaling & Co carries on this tradition of artisanal spirit excellence, building a family of likeminded spirits that share our passion for craft and care. Hotaling & Co.’s portfolio includes Luxardo Liqueurs & Cherries, Nikka Whisky, Junipero Gin, HINE Cognac, Convite Mezcal, Severo Tequila, Kavalan Whisky, Denizen Rum, HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys, Writers’ Tears Whiskey, Old Pulteney Whisky, Speyburn Whisky, Balblair Whisky, Arran Whisky, Old Potrero Rye Whiskey, and more.

