XXI Martinis Launches Two New Flavors to Shake Up the Season and Adds Ecommerce Distribution

COLUMBUS, Ohio— Premium bottled martini brand, XXI Martinis, announces the launch of two bright new flavors, peach and raspberry, just in time for warmer weather. In addition to the new flavor launch, the entire XXI Martinis collection is now available for online purchase with shipping to 47 states.

The recipes for the martini line, including the new raspberry and peach martinis, were adapted from long-time Las Vegas-based bartender and XXI Martini’s co-founder Angelo Bottley. They are ready-to-shake and bottled at 30 proof (15% ABV) with a MSRP of $34.99. Both new seasonal flavors are harmoniously blended so that tart and sweet notes marry with premium vodka to create the perfect fruit flavored martinis to shake, sip and enjoy.

“We are blown away by the interest in our bottled espresso martini and are rolling out fresh flavors to enjoy XXI Martinis in the warm weather months ahead,” said Shannon Keeran, co-founder of XXI Martinis. “We launched in five markets early last year and haven’t slowed down since. Consumers have been asking and by this summer, our premium products will be in bars and restaurants in 14 markets and are now available for home delivery nationwide through ecommerce.”

About XXI Martinis

Twenty-One Martinis (XXI) is a collection of award-winning flavored, premium vodka martinis. Founded by Shannon Keeran and Angelo Bottley, XXI Martinis offers a new take to shake up the ready-to-serve market. Recipes handcrafted by a legendary Las Vegas bartender, the ready-to-shake martinis are available in Espresso, Chocolate, Peach and Raspberry, and a limited edition seasonal flavor, Chocolate Peppermint. Shaken, chilled or over ice they become a magic elixir. Refreshingly cold, subtly sweet, and unapologetically bold.

Please drink responsibly. 15% Alc/Vol. 2023 BID Beverage Company, Columbus, Ohio.

For More Information:

https://xximartinis.com/