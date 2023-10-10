Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Toasted Staves to Launch in October

Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Toasted Staves – the first release within the brand’s Special Finishes Collection and the latest inspiration from Limestone Branch Distillery Master Distiller Stephen Beam – is set to hit retail shelves in October. Aged four years and bottled at 100 proof (50% ABV), Yellowstone Toasted will be available nationwide at a suggested retail price of $49.99 per 750-ml bottle.

Yellowstone Toasted starts with the brand’s traditional bourbon mash bill, which is then stave finished. Beam, a seventh-generation master distiller, hand-selected a combination of five different staves – high toast, American oak double-toast, vanilla, rick house and spice rack – to get the desired flavor profile.

The resulting bourbon features a nose of toasted caramel and vanilla with hints of fall spices and cinnamon; a medium body with notes of walnut, toffee, black tea and white pepper; and a crisp finish highlighted by cocoa, tobacco and oak.

“The Yellowstone Special Finishes Collection is a great way to honor more than 150 years of bourbon heritage while still keeping things fresh and exciting,” said Beam. “I began experimenting with toasted barrels in 2016, 2017, and 2018 with Yellowstone Limited Edition releases and again more recently with distillery-exclusive Yellowstone Toasted Single Barrel. My experience helped in crafting what stave flavors to use and at what percentage to get the right flavor profile for Yellowstone Toasted. I can’t wait for consumers to try this latest full-time member of the Yellowstone Bourbon family.”

Yellowstone Toasted packaging features the brand’s iconic bottle and Roosevelt Arch artwork, as well as a more prominent version of the Yellowstone brand name and a Special Finishes Collection call-out. The bottle’s brown top-wrap helps to differentiate Yellowstone Toasted Bourbon from other Yellowstone variants.

About Limestone Branch Distillery

Stephen Beam opened Limestone Branch Distillery in 2011, with the goal of crafting the finest spirits in small batches. Stephen is a seventh-generation distiller with a history of distilling on both sides of his family – Beam and Dant. In 2015, he brought the Yellowstone brand back to the family. The distillery is now home to Yellowstone Select, Yellowstone American Single Malt Whiskey, Yellowstone Limited Edition, Minor Case Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin.

For More Information:

https://limestonebranch.com/