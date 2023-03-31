Yéyo Tequila Launches Equity Crowdfunding Campaign on StartEngine

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – Yéyo Tequila, a premium tequila brand renowned for its exceptional taste and innovative spirit, has launched an equity crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine, a crowdfunding platform co-founded by Kevin O’Leary, the renowned businessman and investor on ABC’s Shark Tank. Through the campaign, fans of the brand now have a unique opportunity to own a piece of the company and participate in its growth, while becoming part of a community of passionate tequila lovers.

Founder & CEO Jon Bullinger shared his excitement about the campaign, saying, “By launching this crowdfunding campaign, we’re inviting our customers and supporters to join us on our journey and help us take Yéyo Tequila to the next level”. We’re proud of the product we’ve created and the community we’ve built, and we’re excited to welcome new investors who share our vision and passion for Yéyo.”

Investors can participate in the campaign by investing as little as $250 and receive equity in the company, as well as become eligible for bonus rewards and exclusive perks based on their investment tier.

“Our goal is to build a community-driven brand that reflects our passion for tequila and our commitment to quality,” said Jon Bullinger. “Partnering with StartEngine to make this campaign a reality is a thrilling opportunity for us. Equity crowdfunding allows us to raise capital while also engaging with our community and giving them a chance to be a part of something special.”

To learn more about the Yéyo Tequila crowdfunding campaign and how to invest, visit the campaign page on StartEngine Yéyo Tequila Campaign Page. Be sure not to miss your chance to own a piece of Yéyo Tequila and help shape the future of the brand. For more information about StartEngine and equity crowdfunding, visit StartEngine’s FAQ page.

About Yéyo Tequila

Yéyo Tequila is a proud product of three generations of tequila producers from the picturesque town of Arandas in Jalisco, Mexico. The red, volcanic soil and ideal rainfall conditions in the Highlands of the “golden triangle” region make it the perfect place to grow the finest blue agaves in the world. Master Distiller Sergio Cruz, a legendary figure in the tequila industry, has crafted Yéyo to perfection, resulting in a bold and distinctive flavor that is perfect for sipping straight or mixing in your favorite cocktails.

