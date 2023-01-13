Zest Lemon Drop Vodka Launches in Florida

FLORIDA— Zest, a lemon drop flavored vodka based out of Charleston, SC, will officially be distributed in Florida beginning January 13th. Florida becomes the second state in the Southeast that will find Zest on its shelves, after a successful launch in its home state of South Carolina.

Zest is made from premium vodka and real lemon juice made from fresh California lemons. At only 73 calories, Zest is a vibrant and refreshing citrus spirit–bringing you endless summer in a bottle.

“We are excited to begin our expansion into one of the largest spirits markets in the U.S. – particularly one where summer never truly ends,” say Owners Jake MacDowell and Justin Buchanan.

About Zest

Founded in 2021, Zest was created to answer bartender and consumers’ desires for clean and simple ingredients to make delicious drinks and shots. The result is a spirit that boasts high quality vodka proudly produced in the U.S., fresh juice from the best California-grown lemons, and pure cane sugar. It’s these minimalist, unprocessed ingredients that set Zest apart from its counterparts full of artificial sweeteners and unnatural flavor additives.

Zest is the newest project for co-founders and business partners Jake MacDowell and Justin Buchanan – both of whom have impressive backgrounds as some of the youngest American entrepreneurs in the spirits industry. Prior to launching Zest in late 2021, the pair founded Port City Distillery in 2013 becoming the youngest people in the United States to ever receive a distilled spirits license. The pair went on to create Red Harbor Rum, an award-winning, barrel-aged all-natural rum crafted using authentic colonial techniques and ingredients, and most recently, Zest.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkzest.com/