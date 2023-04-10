Zing Zang Debuts New 1.75L Ready-To-Serve Bloody Mary Cocktail

CHICAGO, Ill.— Though it’s common to find pre-mixed Margaritas and other pre-made cocktails in large format ready-to-serve (RTS) bottles, the Bloody Mary cocktail has been largely missing from the RTS shelf…until now. Zing Zang, the #1-selling Bloody Mary brand in the U.S., has just introduced an exciting new product that makes it easy to enjoy great-tasting Bloody Marys – premixed Zing Zang Bloody Mary Cocktail in a custom-designed, easy-to-grip and pour 1.75L ready-to-serve bottle.

Made with Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix and six-times distilled vodka for a perfectly crafted bartender-quality cocktail, the new Zing Zang 1.75L RTS contains 9% alcohol by volume and is available in both Zing Zang classic Bloody Mary, and also Zing Zang Blazing Bloody Mary (made with the new hotter and spicier version of the original Zing Zang Bloody Mary mix).

“We see a lot of untapped opportunity for Bloody Marys in the large-format, ready-to-serve, prepared cocktail space,” says E.G. Fishburne, Zing Zang’s VP Marketing. “While it’s easy to find 1.75L bottles of ready-to-serve cocktails in other popular drink varieties, there was no option for the Bloody Mary, the second-most popular cocktail in the U.S, behind the Margarita. As the leader in Bloody Mary Mix and Bloody Mary Ready-to-Drink Cans, Zing Zang now makes it easier for people to enjoy delicious, high-quality Bloody Marys during brunch, tailgating, or other social occasions with our new Bloody Mary Ready-to-Serve bottles.”

Zing Zang Bloody Mary mixes are made from a proprietary blend of seven real vegetable juices and a complex array of bold spices and seasonings. Since Zing Zang also has non-alcoholic Bloody Mary mix in 1.75L bottles, it was also important to develop a new bottle design that would prevent consumer confusion in the marketplace.

“The design of the bottle was a very collaborative process with our sales, marketing, and operations teams,” says Catherine McClure, SVP Supply Chain & Product Development at Zing Zang. “By including these functions early in the design process, we were able to develop a unique and modern bottle design that is very distinguishable from our Bloody Mary Mix 1.75L bottles. It’s easy to hold and pour, with visual appeal that conveys the bold brand essence of Zing Zang.”

In addition to Zing Zang Bloody Mary mixes and the new pre-mixed ready-to-serve bottles, Zing Zang Bloody Mary cocktails (classic and Blazing) are also available in convenient 12-ounce ready-to-drink slim cans, offering the equivalent of two cocktails in every can.

About Zing Zang

Zing Zang is the leading and fastest growing non-alcoholic cocktail mix brand in the U.S. The company markets a complete line of premium-quality mixers including the leading Bloody Mary Mix in the U.S., and a naturally crafted line-up of Margarita, Sweet & Sour, Strawberry Margarita-Daiquiri and Piña Colada Mixes, which contain no high fructose corn syrup, no preservatives, and no artificial dyes. Zing Zang recently introduced a line of ready-to-serve (RTS) Bloody Mary cocktails, and also ready-to-drink (RTD) canned cocktails, using the Zing Zang award-winning mixes and premium spirits. The RTD line includes Bloody Mary, Blazing Bloody Mary, Margarita, Mango Margarita, and Bourbon Whiskey Sour. Zing Zang is available nationwide in over 200,000 retail and on-premise locations. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

For More Information:

https://zingzang.com/