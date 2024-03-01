BARDSTOWN, Ky.— Award-winning 15 STARS, announces the limited release of its 8&15 YO Private Stock Fine Aged Bourbon – with an updated age statement from the previous 7&15 Year expression – along with its second batch of the award-winning First West Rye Whiskey. Beginning tomorrow, March 1, both expressions will be available on the shelves of select retailers in Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee, Missouri, Georgia, and Louisiana, Florida, Massachusetts, Oregon, and Illinois, as well as online through Seelbachs and 15STARS.com.

15 STARS 8&15 YO Private Stock Fine Aged Bourbon, bottled at 107 proof (53.5% ABV), is a blend of Kentucky straight bourbons aged 8 and 15 years, a familiar expression to fans of the previously released 7&15 Private Stock. With an extra year of aging, the new release has a nose reminiscent of a gourmet candy shop with confectionery notes of toffee, fudge, fruit cake, and honeycomb. This expression is rich on the palate from opulent flavors of black cherry, bananas foster, and caramelized sugar followed by charred oak and cigar box—which exhibit the extended aging of the blend. The black cherry flavor remains on the palate and carries to the end of an ever-enduring finish, completed by the appearance of roasted nuts, coffee, and chamomile tea.

“We were proud to have shared the previously released 7&15 Year Private Stock in 2022, but this updated expression, with the extended aging, takes the complex blend of flavors to the next level,” shared Ricky Johnson, 15 STARS co-founder. “The 8&15 YO Private Stock Fine Aged Bourbon exemplifies what 15 STARS strives to accomplish with each special release—crafting the finest whiskey with no expense or effort spared.”

8 & 15 YO Private Stock – Aged 8 and 15 Years ($139 MSRP)

Nose: Confectionary candy shop with notes of toffee, fudge, fruit cake, and honeycomb combine to create a brilliant bouquet of aromas

Palate: Opulent flavors of black cherry, bananas foster, and caramelized sugar are followed by charred oak and cigar box, which exhibit the extended aging of the blend

Finish: Rich black cherry flavor remains on the palate and carries to the end of an ever-enduring finish, complemented by the appearance of roasted nuts, coffee, and chamomile tea

In addition to the release of the 8&15 Year Private Stock, 15 STARS is releasing its second batch of the award-winning First West Rye. Previously gaining top acclaim in 2023 at the New York World Wine & Spirits Competition as “Best in Show,” First West Rye Batch 2-SSDD (recognizing that Batch 2 is crafted from the same spirits but bottled on a different day) is a select blend of straight rye whiskeys aged 9, 7, and 6 years from Kentucky, Indiana, and Tennessee, bottled at 105 proof (52.5% ABV). This whiskey showcases distilling from America’s “First West”, which in 1795 was centered on Kentucky, the first state west of the Appalachians and included the Northwest and Southwest Territories.

“Being able to bottle the First West Rye again allows us to continue sipping and enjoying one of our favorite expressions from our portfolio,” adds Johnson. “We know the 15 STARS family will love the second batch just as much as the first, if not more.”

First West Rye Batch 2-SSDD – Aged 6, 7, & 9 Years ($89 MSRP)

Nose: Sweet fruit aromas of ripe pear, golden raisin, orange peel, and honey emerge boldly, balanced by a spice blend including cinnamon and nutmeg

Palate: The candied fruit notes from the note remain and are joined by herbal spice and almond to form a round and full palate

Finish: The sup comes to an end with pleasant flavors of kumquat, almond, and lasting tasted oak

Bourbon fans familiar with 15 STARS will recognize the limited-release products as every bottle is topped with a classic metal stopper inspired by the first U.S. coinage, which displayed 15 stars. Engraved by the American artisan Robert Scot, the design on the metal stopper represents the historic craftsmanship of early America that has stood the test of time.

About 15 STARS

Started by father and son entrepreneurs Rick and Ricky Johnson, 15 STARS is a tribute to more than 225 years of Kentucky bourbon craftsmanship and pays homage to Kentucky, America’s 15th state. Bourbon lovers can find their portfolio of limited-release fine-aged bourbon whiskeys at select retail locations and fine restaurants in Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee, Missouri, Georgia & Louisiana as well as online at 15STARS.com. Future releases will incorporate innovative grains while still following the founders’ low barrel entry proof, creative blending, and flavor-proofing techniques. 15 STARS distills and bottles at Bardstown Bourbon Company in Bardstown, Kentucky.

For More Information:

https://15stars.com/releases/