15 STARS Fine-Aged Bourbon Announces Release of First West Bourbon, New Expression Continues Brand’s Homage to America’s First West

BARDSTOWN, Ky.— Award-winning 15 STARS is proud to introduce the release of their latest expression – First West Bourbon. Fans of the brand may be familiar with the previously released First West Rye, and, following a similar approach, this new expression showcases distilling excellence in America’s First West, marrying straight bourbon whiskeys from Kentucky, Indiana, and Tennessee aged 15, 9, and 7 years. Starting today, March 25, the limited-release, part of the First WestTM series, will be available on the shelves of select retailers in Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee, Missouri, Georgia, Louisiana, Florida, Massachusetts, Illinois, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, and Nebraska as well as online through Seelbach’s and 15STARS.com.

First West Fine Aged Bourbon, bottled at 106 proof (53% ABV), has already found acclaim ahead of being released, winning Double Gold and being one of two finalists for Best Straight Bourbon at the New York World Wine & Spirits Competition in 2022. A sip of the bourbon opens with a nose of aged oak hiding behind the sweet scents of rich maple, vanilla cream and toasted pecans, along with flavors of sweet cinnamon, plum and orange peel. The luscious palate continues the candied characteristics, evoking brown sugar and toffee with rye spice to balance, followed by rich oak and tobacco notes. The lasting finish of this new release ends with complex flavors of clove and charred oak, creating a beautifully balanced blend of fine bourbons.

“We are proud to pay homage to our country’s heritage with our First West series as we continue this tradition of award-winning whiskey with our latest release of First West Bourbon,” shared Ricky Johnson, 15 STARS co-founder. “We strive to match the dedication of the great artisans of the past to ensure that fans will savor every sip of our fine aged bourbons.”

First West Bourbon – Aged 7, 9, and 15 Years ($139 MSRP)

Nose: Aged oak hides behind rich maple, vanilla cream, and toasted pecan, highlighted by sweet cinnamon, plum, and orange peel

Palate: A luscious palate of brown sugar, toffee, and rye spice is followed by rich oak and tobacco notes

Finish: Flavors of clove and charred oak create a lasting finish from this beautifully balanced blend of fine bourbons.

15 STARS continues to honor Kentucky’s long history and tradition of bourbon craftsmanship as the 15th state in the United States. In tribute to this, as with every limited release, 15 STARS First West Bourbon will feature the classic metal stopper inspired by the first U.S. coinage, which displayed 15 stars. Engraved by the American artisan Robert Scot, the design on the metal stopper represents the historic artisanship of early America that has stood the test of time.

About 15 STARS

Started by father and son entrepreneurs Rick and Ricky Johnson, 15 STARS is a tribute to more than 225 years of Kentucky bourbon craftsmanship and pays homage to Kentucky, America’s 15th state. Bourbon lovers can find their portfolio of limited-release fine-aged bourbon whiskeys at select retail locations and fine restaurants in Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee, Missouri, Georgia, Louisiana, Florida, Massachusetts, Oregon, Illinois, Wisconsin, Oregon, New Hampshire, Ohio and Nebraska. as well as online at 15STARS.com. Future releases will incorporate innovative grains while still following the founders’ low barrel entry proof, creative blending, and flavor-proofing techniques. 15 STARS distills and bottles at Bardstown Bourbon Company in Bardstown, Kentucky.

For More Information:

https://15stars.com/releases/