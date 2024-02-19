818 Tequila and Rao’s Homemade are Teaming Up For a “Pasta Alla Tequila” Kit

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – 818 Tequila, the award-winning tequila brand founded by Kendall Jenner, and Rao’s Homemade, the iconic brand of authentic Italian pasta sauces, which also offers pasta, frozen entrées, soups, brick oven crust pizza, and more have partnered to bring consumers “PASTA ALLA TEQUILA,” a recipe that combines 818 Tequila and Rao’s Homemade Marinara to create a spin on the classic “pasta alla vodka” dish.

This PASTA ALLA TEQUILA dish is an easy-to-make recipe hack for any level of at-home chef. Simply combine 818 Tequila Blanco, Rao’s Homemade Marinara Sauce, heavy cream, and parmesan cheese and serve over pasta for the perfect dish to enjoy at home for cozy nights in.

To launch the partnership, 818 and Rao’s Homemade created a limited-edition PASTA ALLA TEQUILA Kit including 818 Tequila Blanco, Rao’s Homemade Marinara Sauce, 818-shaped pasta, a custom dish towel, and a homemade recipe card. The limited-edition kits retail for $50 MSRP and will be sold exclusively on drink818.com beginning today, February 13th, while supplies last.

“I love swapping in 818 for other spirits when making cocktails, and we are always showing people how versatile tequila is, so we thought… why not try it in pasta?” said Kendall Jenner, Founder of 818 Tequila. “We are excited to partner with Rao’s Homemade – a staple in my pantry, and the perfect match for 818 with their high-quality ingredients. The recipe turned out delicious and you can really recognize the citrus and agave notes of the 818 Blanco in the final dish. I can’t wait for people to try this recipe for themselves.”

Kendall and her sister, Kylie Jenner, enjoyed the recipe-hacking-fun by starring in “81-ATE,” Kendall’s new “cooking show” for 818 Tequila. The video shows consumers how easy it is to make PASTA ALLA TEQUILA at home – and showcases their honest reactions to trying the pasta for the very first time.

“Our Rao’s Homemade Marinara Sauce, paired with 818 Tequila Blanco may be a surprising combination to some, but the flavors come together to create a delicious, yet unexpected culinary experience,” says Paula Meissner, Group General Manager, Sovos Brands. “You really have to taste it to believe it.”

“Our 818 Tequila Blanco has bright and citrusy notes from agave and plays well with the slow-simmered Italian tomatoes that Rao’s Homemade uses in their Marinara Sauce. It’s an unexpected combination that ends up being beautifully tasty, and we thought this partnership was the perfect opportunity to continue to demonstrate tequila’s versatility.” said David Yan Gonzalez, Director of Tequila Operations at 818 Tequila. “With tequila’s popularity on the rise, consumers are always looking for innovative ways to use tequila in cocktails and food pairings.”

More info on 818’s and Rao’s Homemade PASTA ALLA TEQUILA Kit & contents:

PASTA ALLA TEQUILA KIT:

818 Blanco Tequila, 375 ml (1)

818 Custom Shaped Pasta 14 oz (2)

Rao’s Homemade Marinara Sauce 24 oz (1)

Custom 818 Tequila and Rao’s Patterned Waffle Dish Towel (1)

Recipe Card (1)

Warning: Contains Wheat

For more information, visit drink818.com/products/pasta-alla-tequila.

About 818 Tequila

Founded by Kendall Jenner, 818 Tequila is an award-winning, hand-crafted tequila brand. Produced using traditional methods in Jalisco, Mexico at a family-owned-and-operated distillery, the brand has won 32 blind tasting awards across 11 major industry competitions, including Best Reposado Tequila from the World Tequila Awards, Platinum Award from the SIP Awards, Chairman’s Trophy from the Ultimate Spirits Challenge, Triple Gold from the MicroLiquor Spirit Awards, Top 100 Spirits from the Ultimate Spirits Challenge, and Innovation Award from the SIP Awards.

From its 1% for the Planet giveback, to partnering with S.A.C.R.E.D. – a nonprofit that supports Mexican communities where heritage agave spirits are made – and to working with local, family-owned businesses in Jalisco, Mexico and sustainable suppliers, 818 Tequila embodies an emerging consumer ethos.

Sustainably produced from one hundred percent Weber Blue agaves, 818 Tequila features three variations – a Blanco, Reposado and Añejo. Most recently, 818 reached another milestone with their release of Eight Reserve by 818 – an ultra premium Añejo Reserve. This officially expands 818’s portfolio into the ultra premium Tequila category. For more information, follow @drink818 on Instagram or visit drink818.com.

About Rao’s Homemade

Rao’s Homemade is on a mission to elevate the art of eating through authentic sauces made with whole Italian tomatoes, slow-simmered soups, bronze die cut pastas imported from Italy, brick oven crust pizza, and premium frozen entrees. Each product is made with simplicity in mind, using high-quality ingredients. Find out more at www.raos.com.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc. is a consumer-packaged food company focused on building disruptive growth brands that bring today’s consumers great tasting food that fits the way they live. The Company’s product offerings include a variety of pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrées, frozen pizza and yogurts, all of which are sold in North America under the brand names Rao’s, Michael Angelo’s and noosa. All Sovos Brands’ products are built with authenticity at their core, providing consumers with one-of-a-kind food experiences that are genuine, delicious, and unforgettable. The Company is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado. For more information on Sovos Brands and its products, please visit www.sovosbrands.com.

For More Information:

https://drink818.com/products/pasta-alla-tequila