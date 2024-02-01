Alma del Jaguar Tequila Marks Growth Since Spring 2023 Launch

Memphis, TN | January 29, 2024 – In the competitive landscape of the spirits industry, Alma del Jaguar Tequila has emerged as one of the fastest growing additive-free tequila brands in the U.S., showcasing impressive growth since its mid-2023 launch. Known for its sustainability and commitment to wild jaguar conservation, the brand has reported annualized case sales of more than 13,000 cases in its first 6 months, gaining active distribution in over 1,100 accounts across Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas.

In the first quarter of 2024, Alma del Jaguar plans to extend its reach to California, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, and South Carolina, marking a strategic expansion of its national presence.

“The growth of Alma del Jaguar Tequila in just six months is a clear indication that our brand resonates with a wide range of tequila consumers,” stated McCauley Williams, CEO of Morningside Brands, Inc., the brand’s parent company. “I created this brand because I was inspired by my uncle’s lifelong commitment to wild jaguar conservation in Mexico, and I wanted to help. Our ethos of combining an additive-free tequila with sustainable practices has struck a clear chord with those seeking a genuine tequila experience that does good, and it has been amazing to watch.”

The accolades that Alma del Jaguar Tequila has received are a testament to its quality-driven approach. The brand has secured several accolades, including being named as one of Esquire’s best tequilas of 2023. Industry experts have lauded the brand, with its Blanco receiving a stellar 97-point rating from Tasting Panel and its Reposado scoring 95 points.

Alma del Jaguar is committed to sustainability throughout its production process, using 100% recycled Mexican glass bottles, agave fiber labels, repurposed cork closures, and recycled cardboard cartons. These materials are sourced from suppliers within an 85-mile radius of the distillery, reflecting the company’s desire to support local businesses.

Alongside its dedication to quality, the brand is also a champion of wildlife conservation, actively contributing to the preservation of wild jaguars along the U.S./Mexico border with $25,000 in donations to date.

Building a Team

Since its spring 2023 launch, the brand has expanded its team to 10 full-time employees, consisting of five full-time, seasoned sales professionals across its markets. In 2024, the brand anticipates expanding its personnel, creating more high-paying jobs in its markets.

Strategic Expansion and Future Vision

Originally launched in select states, Alma del Jaguar’s upcoming expansion into six additional states signifies a pivotal milestone in its growth. “Our goal is to be a leader in the additive-free tequila revolution, delivering not only superior quality products, but also embodying a commitment to environmental stewardship and cultural integrity,” added McCauley Williams. “In 2024, we are projecting 30,000 cases sold across 3,000 accounts in 15-16 markets. We are also looking to expand our distribution into Mexico, and hire more key team members in both Mexico and the U.S.”

Strategic Alignment with Vivanco Family and NOM 1414

Alma del Jaguar is produced in partnership with the 5th generation Vivanco tequila family at their highly regarded distillery, Feliciano Vivanco y Asociados, S.A. de C.V., which is better known simply as NOM 1414. There, maestro tequilero, Sergio Cruz, works to craft each batch of Alma del Jaguar Tequila with a truly artisan approach.

A Growing Market

Tequila is the fastest growing spirit category in the U.S., and it is poised to dethrone vodka as America’s most popular spirit. Many states are reporting retail tequila sales being up 23% in the past 12 months alone. However, most consumers are unaware that approximately 94% of all tequilas on the market contain undisclosed chemical manipulations or “additives” (such as glycerin), as reported by the CRT, the Mexican agency that governs tequila production. Unwilling to accept this, consumer watchdogs like Tequila Matchmaker have popularized ‘additive-free’ tequilas, which are tequilas that have been lab tested to prove that they contain nothing other than agave, water and yeast. Alma del Jaguar falls in this niche but exploding category. The growth of this market is being fueled by millennials and Gen Z. These younger consumers are known for their social awareness and desire to support brands that align with their specific values; and they are willing to pay a premium for these products.

About Morningside Brands, Inc.

Morningside Brands, Inc. is the parent company of Alma del Jaguar and was founded to build a mission-based portfolio of spirits that are handcrafted, sustainably produced, and developed to raise awareness and impact for selected causes. The Morningside Brands team consists of some of the industry’s leading luxury spirits experts. Alma del Jaguar is the first brand in the portfolio to be released. Learn more at almadeljaguar.com.

About NOM 1414

Feliciano Vivanco y Asociados, S.A. de C.V., which is better known simply as NOM 1414, is one of the most renowned distilleries in the tequila industry. The distillery is known for its integrity and family values. Sergio Cruz serves as the current master distiller at NOM 1414.

