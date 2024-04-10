Astral Tequila Introduces First-Ever MargaritaCon

Every bottle of Astral Tequila produced helps make bricks that build homes, so join the festivities from April 5th to May 5th at participating bars and give back by ordering an Astral margarita!

Break out the limes because it’s time to celebrate America’s number one cocktail: the margarita1! In honor of Earth Month, Astral Tequila is thrilled to announce the first-ever MargaritaCon, a month-long celebration of the margarita for a cause. Starting today through May 5th, bars nationwide will feature a special Astral margarita on their menus, with each cocktail contributing towards building homes for those in need. Astral Tequila upcycles spent agave from tequila distillation into bricks to build homes, so every Astral margarita made goes towards a good cause. The brand is proud to partner with Hábitat para la Humanidad México to build these homes through their ongoing sustainability program, the Adobe Brick Project in Jalisco, Mexico. And for the first time this year, Astral Tequila will also be extending its support to the United States by donating a total of $50,000 to Habitat for Humanity affiliates2 across the country, furthering the impact of every Astral margarita enjoyed during MargaritaCon.

“Astral is quickly becoming the go-to tequila for crafting delicious margaritas,” shares Christina Choi, SVP of Tequila at Diageo NA. “Rooted in tradition, our time-intensive process yields a smooth tequila with bursts of citrus, making it a brighter tasting margarita. So, who better than Astral to kick off the first-ever MargaritaCon?”

Join the celebration while giving back to a worthy cause at any of the 170+ participating bars across the country. Participants can enjoy the delicious and bright taste of Astral Tequila with each location’s unique take on the margarita, along with giveaways and surprises all month long. Margaritas featuring Astral Tequila support the cause!

And that’s not all! To close out MargaritaCon and welcome Cinco de Mayo, Astral Tequila is helping kick off the celebrations by bringing lime-filled fun to the streets of New York City, Chicago, and Charleston on May 4th. Stay tuned for all the excitement by following Astral Tequila’s Instagram page for updates! In honor of Cinco de Mayo, U.S. residents can also enter for a chance to win an unforgettable all-expenses-paid luxury getaway for four to Mexico by visiting a participating bar or going to astraltequila.com/margaritacon (must be 21+ to enter and attend).

For those looking to extend the MargaritaCon and Cinco de Mayo celebrations at home, order a limited-edition Astral Tequila x Motel Margarita Cocktail Kit (must be 21+), featuring everything needed to make the Margarita For A Cause cocktail at home, along with exclusive MargaritaCon merchandise. The kit is available through May 5th on us.thebar.com/products/astral-tequila-x-motel-margarita-cocktail-kit/ for an SRP of $74.00 while supplies last.

