AstraLuna Brands/PAR TEE Drinks Unveils New Bloody Mary Flavor

MEDFIELD, Mass.— AstraLuna Brands/PAR TEE Drinks, an innovator in ready to drink (RTD) canned cocktails, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest flavor sensation: The Bloody Mary. This latest addition to the PAR TEE lineup is set to spice up the beverage industry with its bold, all-natural taste profile and premium vodka base.

The Bloody Mary flavor is a feat of mixology, crafted to deliver the ultimate balance of heat and zest, while maintaining the refreshing essence cocktail enthusiasts crave. Made with a vodka that is distilled six times over, PAR TEE Drinks ensures a smooth and satisfying experience with every sip.

“Our team has gone to great lengths to perfect this new flavor, and we believe we’ve elevated the Bloody Mary to new heights,” said Andrew McCabe, Master Distiller at AstraLuna Brands. “It’s the best Bloody Mary cocktail I’ve ever tried, marrying the perfect blend of flavor and spice with our ultra-premium vodka.”

This gluten-free blend not only adheres to AstraLuna Brands/PAR TEE Drinks’ tradition of excellence but also caters to the growing demand for healthier cocktail options. As increasingly health-conscious consumers seek out beverages that align with their dietary preferences, PAR TEE’s Bloody Mary hits the mark without sacrificing taste.

What truly sets PAR TEE Drinks’ Bloody Mary apart from the rest is its competitive edge as a ready-to-drink cocktail that doesn’t compromise on the quality of taste. Where other premade options often fall flat, PAR TEE’s commitment to using only natural flavors and top-tier spirits has resulted in a cocktail that proudly stands head and shoulders above the competition.

Tasting notes for this spicy, delicious concoction reveal a seamless interplay between the six times distilled vodka and its spicy mix, culminating in silky, satisfying swallows sure to please even the most discerning palates.

The new Bloody Mary flavor is poised to make a significant impact on beverage retailers, distributors, and liquor enthusiasts alike. Par Tee Brands invites these important industry players to experience the spicy revolution firsthand.

For more information on how to stock this innovative new offering, wholesale inquiries, and tasting opportunities, please contact Jeff Brown at (617) 816-1966 or email jeffb@astraluna.com.

Raise your glasses and brace your taste buds for the spice-rich revolution – Par Tee Brands’ Bloody Mary is here to redefine the cocktail scene.

About AstraLuna Brands/PAR TEE Drinks

AstraLuna Brands/PAR TEE Drinks is a leading creator of fine spirits and innovative alcoholic beverages. Known for exceptional quality and boundary-pushing flavors, AstraLuna Brands/PAR TEE Drinks continues to shape the beverage landscape with every new product launch.

https://www.drinkpartee.com