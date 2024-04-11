Atlanta Born Shortbarrel to Be Distributed in Kentucky by Kentucky Eagle

ATLANTA, Ga.— Originally formed in 2015 as a small group of bourbon enthusiasts in Atlanta, GA, Patrick Lemmond, Adam Dorfman, and Clinton Dugan, launched Shortbarrel practically overnight and the name has since become synonymous with top-notch quality.

Handpicked carefully, only barrels and blends that meet the founders’ high standards proudly bear the Shortbarrel name. As a result, Kentucky Eagle partnered with Shortbarrel Bourbon to accelerate growth in the Southeast and become part of its distribution portfolio as of April 1st, 2024.

Why Kentucky?

“We were in the right place at the right time,” exclaimed Founder Clinton Dugan. “The three of us didn’t know that one Sunday in Louisville in 2020 would change our careers and lives. Shortbarrel (us three) have traveled the globe picking spirits since 2016. It was a moment of inspired intoxication that we all decided to venture into creating our brand after tasting whiskey for hours on end with Kentucky barrel brokers we had met just moments earlier. Shortbarrel was born instantly, and we quickly hit shelves with the brand in our home state of Georgia in early 2021. Without Kentucky, we literally wouldn’t have a company. We learned to barrel pick in Kentucky and run operations in Georgia.”

Currently, 10,000 cases and counting have been sold, while this young team now finds themselves expanding beyond the brand’s current region into multiple states on the East Coast. Being a “craft” brand within Kentucky Eagle’s portfolio of larger, nationally known names is a tremendous strategic advantage.

“Embracing Shortbarrel Bourbon as a new addition to our portfolio isn’t just about expanding our offerings; it’s about honoring craftsmanship, embracing innovation, and fostering a deeper connection to the rich offerings of bourbon in the state. We’re not just adding a brand; we’re elevating our commitment to showcasing the finest craft bourbons Kentucky has to offer.” said Sean Reichert, Spirits Portfolio Manager, Kentucky Eagle.

What is a Shortbarrel?

A “shortbarrel” is a barrel that, upon bottling, has lost over 50% of its contents to an angel’s share. Due to higher contact with air and oak, the whiskey inside ages differently, developing uniquely and powerfully. Its select few bottles tell a story of withstanding aging, evaporation, and ever-changing climate.

Interestingly, the brand wasn’t exactly named after this process; it was named after one of the founders, Adam Dorfman due to his 5’7” height and boundless energy. Dorfman shared, “When you have giants as friends and business partners, the name just stuck like glue, and I am glad it did!”

Shortbarrel is currently available in three additional states: Georgia, Florida, and Tennessee, with website shipping to customers in forty-four states nationwide.

Shortbarrel products distributed by Kentucky Eagle in Kentucky will include:

Toasted Barrel

Rye 101

Cigar Batch

El Jefe “Tres” (May release)

Single Barrel Series Exclusive Barrels

About Shortbarrel

Bourbon–Born in Kentucky, Raised in Atlanta.

Conceptualized in 2015, Founders Patrick Lemmond, Adam Dorfman, and Clinton Dugan sealed the deal on executing the Shortbarrel brand in 2020 after a Sunday in Louisville tasting a “little” too much bourbon with some newly introduced Kentucky barrel brokers.

Shortbarrel hit shelves in Georgia in 2021 and currently sells eight brands plus a growing list of independent brands explicitly crafted for individuals, such as Fetch, TPC Golf, Heart of Lion Foundation, and many more.

Shortbarrel has achieved prestigious recognition, earning multiple double gold medals at esteemed competitions such as the New York and San Francisco Spirits Competitions. Most notably, it clinched the Double Gold at the New York Spirits, securing the titles of Single Barrel of the Year and Kentucky Single Barrel of the Year, reaffirming its exceptional quality and craftsmanship.

In four short years, the brand name has since become synonymous with top-notch quality, transparency, and is always handpicked by the founders with great care.

Shortbarrel is available in three other states: Georgia, Florida, and Tennessee. Additionally, online shipping is offered to customers in 44 states nationwide via Shortbarrel’s website.

The Shortbarrel team also owns Old Fourth Distillery – the oldest continuously operating distillery in Atlanta and a pioneer in Atlanta’s craft distilling movement.

Whether you’re a nightly sipper or a one-time taster, the founders want to share their passion for well-made bourbon. They believe a good time is less about what you’re drinking but who you drink it with. Cheers to high standards and even better friends.

For More Information:

https://shortbarrelbourbon.com/