Atomic Black Coffee Spirits Expands Distribution to Rhode Island With Mancini Beverage Partnership

Danvers, Massachusetts March 26, 2024— Atomic Black, a Massachusetts-based coffee spirits company, announces its expansion into the Rhode Island market through a partnership with Mancini Beverage.

Atomic Black was founded by the Atomic Coffee Roasters team, an award-winning specialty coffee roaster located on Boston’s North Shore. The coffee utilized in Atomic Black is roasted fresh to order in small batches, and the team is passionate about setting a new standard with their premium coffee liqueur. Leveraging Mancini’s extensive distribution network and unparalleled expertise in the beverage industry, Atomic Black is excited to share its first product, Espresso Liqueur, with Rhode Island.

“We are thrilled to form a terrific, local partnership with Mancini Beverage to introduce Atomic Black to the Rhode Island market,” said Logan Mahoney, co-founder and VP of sales at Atomic Black. “This partnership allows us to grow the right way here in New England with an incredibly dedicated, knowledgeable distribution group. As a team, we felt strongly that Atomic and Mancini’s synergies aligned well to continue to deliver exceptional quality both in taste and service across the region.”

Founded by coffee professionals, Atomic Black offers a unique “straight from the roaster” take on coffee spirits. Whether sipped on the rocks, in an espresso martini, or used as an ingredient in your favorite cocktail, Atomic Black’s Espresso Liqueur promises to elevate every occasion with its smooth, coffee-forward profile.

For more information about Atomic Black and its premium coffee spirits, please visit atomicblack.co.

Contact: Logan Mahoney Co-Founder & VP of Sales Atomic Black logan@atomicblack.co

Jason Birkett MCRI General Manager Mancini Beverage JBirkett@mancinibeverage.com

For More Information:

https://atomicblack.co