Austin Cocktails Named Official Canned Cocktail Partner of The Professional Pickleball Association

AUSTIN, Texas— This month, Austin Cocktails and the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA Tour) are announcing a multi-year marketing partnership, introducing the brand as the “Official Canned Cocktail Partner of the PPA Tour.” Austin Cocktails is a female-founded, premium cocktail brand that is tapping into the national pickleball craze with an all-out campaign in partnership with the PPA Tour, targeting the sport’s most loyal fans. From activations and venue takeovers to swag, sponsorships, and social collaborations, Austin Cocktails is becoming synonymous with the hottest cultural phenomenon to reach consumers and pickleball devotees across the nation.

“We are thrilled to become the PPA Tour’s exclusive spirit-based ready-to-drink and ready-to-serve sponsor. Pickleball is a huge part of my family and community already. I have seen the rapid growth and participation first-hand for players of all levels, including my son whose college team recently won the National Championship,” says Austin Cocktails Co-Founder Jill Burns. “Austin Cocktails knows what it’s like to break new ground like the PPA and are honored to partner with them as the growth of this sport continues.”

“Pickleball and the PPA Tour are synonymous with fun and camaraderie, and Austin Cocktails is the perfect partner to help elevate that experience to fans,” said Kim Pettit, Vice President of Partnerships at the PPA Tour. “We are excited to welcome Austin Cocktails to our spectacular events across the country and share in the joy of pickleball and a good beverage!”

Cocktail enthusiasts and pickleball fans will be able to attend the tour’s scheduled tournaments and events this year to watch the world’s top professional pickleball players, while enjoying Austin Cocktails drinks courtside. Available in three varieties— Bergamot Orange Margarita, Cucumber Vodka Mojito, and Fred’s Ruby Red Cocktail— these full-strength, spirit-based cocktails are made with natural ingredients and sweetened with just a touch of agave. Subtle carbonation helps deliver a balanced, elevated clean taste in the convenience of a can.

About Austin Cocktails

Austin Cocktails is an Austin-based premium cocktail brand founded by two sisters. The brand was inspired by their grandfather’s tradition of “Cocktail Time,” an inviolable family ritual of dropping everything at 5 o’clock to have a cocktail with everyone around at the end of a long day. Mixed with premium spirits and complex, natural ingredients, Austin Cocktails offers consumers an elevated flavor experience with pour over simplicity, delivering more spirit, complexity, balance, and naturally less sugar. At 12.5% ABV, Austin Cocktails is available in three distinct varieties ranging from 95-122 calories – Bergamot Orange Margarita, Cucumber Vodka Mojito, and Fred’s Ruby Red Cocktail. Simply pour over ice and garnish to enjoy.

About Carvana PPA Tour

Founded in 2019, the Carvana PPA Tour is where pickleball’s top athletes go head-to-head to determine the best male and female players in the world. The Carvana PPA Tour organizes and conducts tournaments at world-class facilities across the country, establishes player rankings, and showcases the world’s best pickleball week in and week out. Inviting amateur players to also compete and “play where the pros play,” the Carvana PPA Tour offers divisions for every age group and skill level. Characterized by a uniquely festive and fun atmosphere, Carvana PPA Tour events deliver unparalleled experiences for fans on-site, including pro player meet-and-greets, clinics, food, beverages, live entertainment, giveaways, games, shopping, and VIP upgrades.

For More Information:

https://austincocktails.com/