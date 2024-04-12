Barr Hill & Chinola Team Up to Celebrate Earth Month With a Cosmic Cocktail: The Saturn

MONTPELIER, Vt.— When two sustainable liquor brands join forces to celebrate Earth Month, the results are not only delicious, they’re great for pollinators. Vermont-based Barr Hill and the Dominican passion fruit liqueur, Chinola have teamed up to generate buzz about a gin-based passionfruit elixir known as The Saturn. “Sipping with Purpose ” means raising awareness about sustainable farming practices, innovative distilling methods and naturally — protecting bees.

Behind the scenes, honey bees and other pollinators are the tiny unsung heroes of our $15 billion food supply … irreplaceable front-line workers who pollinate 80% of flowering plants and 130 types of fruits and vegetables. Without them, our cups would only be half full. Yet, pollinators face serious threats from habitat loss, climate change, pesticides and colony collapse disorders.

Chinola and Barr Hill both rely on the diverse ecosystems of healthy bees and pollinators to produce natural fresh fruit liqueurs and award-winning gins infused with raw honey. Though separated by 1,768 miles and contrasting biomes, native bees are important for the success of both companies who share a common vision: protect wild habitats, conserve natural resources and minimize waste with innovative, sustainable agricultural and distillery practices.

“We have great respect for industry colleagues like Chinola who innovate and work hard to keep our agricultural landscapes robust and buzzing, and we are thrilled to partner with them for Earth Month. Connecting cocktail culture to our agricultural roots is what we’re all about,” says Barr Hill lead distiller and owner, Ryan Christiansen.

For the love of pollinators during April, each bottle of Barr Hill Gin & Chinola sold will generate funds for initiatives by Xerces Society and Pollinator Partners that protect at-risk pollinators. And, a portion of every Saturn cocktail sold at all participation bars and restaurants will be donated to a local 1% For the Planet program partner.

*Origin of The Saturn: A vintage-American cocktail invented by Filipino-American bartender “Po Po” Galsini in 1967, the same year as the first launch of the Saturn V rocket. Galsini tended in SoCal tiki bars and entered his “Saturn” creation at the 1967 IBA World Cocktail Competition in Mallorca, Spain where the drink placed 5th.

How Sustainable Distilling Looks:

BARR HILL in VERMONT

83% reduction in water usage with an innovative reclamation system and low-flow fixtures.

100% of Barr Hill’s stillage waste is “bio-digested” for renewable energy.

83 kw solar paneling offsets the electricity needed to produce Barr Hill Gin and Tom Cat Gin.

Excess heat from spirit production is stored in buffer tanks, then channeled through radiant heating to the outdoor bar seating area.

The distillery’s Landcrafted approach honors the bounty of the land, the labor of farmers and the pivotal role of bees in agriculture using only organic ingredients when possible.

CHINOLA in DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

Low-impact jungle farming in the Dominican Republic where their fruits and neutral cane spirit are sustainably-sourced and locally grown to make the world’s first vine-to-bottle, fresh fruit liqueur.

Young passionfruit plants get super nourished from worm castings made from organic waste and manure.

The apiary supports native pollinators and supplies honey to the community.

The distillery is energy self-sufficient, powered by sugar cane waste (bagasse). CO2 gas is captured and reused in carbonated beverages.

No leftovers here: Passion fruit seeds are cold pressed into skin care oil, used as cattle feed, and donated locally. The shells are composted.

For More Information:

https://www.barrhill.com/