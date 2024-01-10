Big Sipz Teams Up With Iconic Rapper Waka Flocka Flame for New Purple Punch Flavor

LAS VEGAS, Nev.— Go hard in the paint with Waka Flocka’s 16% Big Sipz Purple Punch! After arriving on shelves in December, this new flavor is already flying off the shelves, causing Big Sipz to triple the production of the new flavor, as Big Sipz continues go big.

“This is the party flame… meet the new Big Sipz Purple Punch,” said Waka Flocka. “I wanted to bring y’all something authentic that speaks to my experience partying around the world, so my new flavor Purple Punch really is a punch to yo senses. It’s something to get you lit while still tasting good. Get ready cause every sip gonna bring you closer to the top! And just a reminder, enjoy responsibly!”

Atlanta-based fans can catch Waka Flocka Flame at Southside Spirits on January 10, 2024 for an exclusive meet & greet and a chance to get your hands on the new Big Sipz Purple Punch.

“We want people to turn up and have fun with Big Sipz and nobody embodies that more than Waka,” said Joey Parris, Chief Marketing Officer for MPL Brands. “Grab some purple punch, get with your friends, crank some Waka and have a night. Big Sipz is all about going big and we definitely did that with this product.”

Big Sipz is known for its bold, in-your-face beverages that are also budget-friendly. The brand offers a range of delicious cocktails in convenient, portable packaging that can be enjoyed anywhere, anytime. Purple Punch is available in 200ml Primary Cups and 330ml Tetras, priced at $2.99 and $3.99 respectively. True to its BIG essence, the beverage features a punchy 16% ABV in the 200ml size and 16% ABV in the 330ml format, positioning it as a bolder choice amongst competitors.

Big Sipz’ Purple Punch is now available in Circle K stores and independent retailers throughout Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas with expanded distribution slated throughout 2024, bringing tiny, take-anywhere packaged buzzes to additional retailers and markets.

About Big Sipz

At Big Sipz, we believe Biggerz Better. Created for people who want to go BIG, Big Sipz are as bold as the people we make them for. Big Sipz is currently available at retail stores in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas with future market expansion slated throughout 2024.

About MPL Brands NV, Inc. dba Patco Brands

MPL Brands NV, Inc. dba Patco Brands is a privately held import, manufacturing, marketing and sales company for innovative premium alcohol beverages. Dedicated to making award winning, ready-to-drink wine-based products, tequilas, whiskeys, hard seltzers and other offerings, the Patco Brands mission is innovation, quality and consistency. Patco Brands is also now one of the largest importers of tequila in the U.S.

For More Information:

https://bigsipz.com/