Breakthru Beverage Group Showcases Its Growth, Leadership, Culture and Philanthropy in New Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Breakthru Beverage Group, a leading North American beverage distributor with operations spanning 16 U.S. markets and Canada, published its 2023 Corporate Social Responsibility Report. The report, titled “Crafting the Future, Together,” details Breakthru’s efforts to be a force for good through volunteerism, environmental stewardship, alcohol responsibility and philanthropy, as well as by creating a values-based, inclusive and people-centric culture. The full report can be viewed on Breakthru’s website: https://bit.ly/BBG-CSR

“As a multi-generational, family-owned business, we strive to leave not just a legacy of growth and performance, but one of good corporate citizenship as well,” said President & CEO Tom Bené. “Everything we do is rooted in our strong belief in giving back that has become a cornerstone of our company culture. We are proud to be a team of nearly 10,000 associates that work every day not just to build a better Breakthru, but to build a more sustainable, inspiring and equitable future for all.”

Driven by a desire to meet the diverse needs of the communities they serve, Breakthru supported 361 charitable organizations, associates participated in 40 volunteer events and invested $2.1 million in enterprise-wide donations in 2023, contributing to a total of $16 million donated since the company’s inception in 2016. Among other groups the company has supported, Breakthru is proud to partner with No Kid Hungry, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, the White Oak Initiative and the Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility (Responsibility.org) to support their missions and deepen the impact and reach of their giving efforts.

“What makes me the proudest is not the money we provide, but when our associates get involved in giving their time to help and mentor students, take care of those in need, and preserve and clean our environment for the next generation,” said Charlie Merinoff, Breakthru Co-Chairman.

Alongside the company’s focus on external engagement, Breakthru understands that building stronger communities starts at home. The CSR Report also details the company’s Culture & Inclusion efforts, which include five active Associate Resource Groups, thousands of Culture & Inclusion training hours, and a coast-to-coast Culture Ambassador network that fosters associate engagement and belonging at the market level.

“We are committed to being an industry leader in creating a culture where every individual is valued, respected and can fully contribute their best selves,” said Hillary Wirtz, Senior Director, Culture & Inclusion. “We believe in celebrating differences and fostering an environment where all our associates feel a sense of belonging and have the opportunity to thrive.”

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Breakthru is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and supports a wide range of notable organizations as well as local charitable initiatives across its North American footprint. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation.

