Bulleit Frontier Whiskey 12-Year-Old Rye Returns After Five Years

After five years, a 2019 San Francisco World Spirits Competition Gold Medal, and a clamor of requests from bartenders and fans alike, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey is announcing the return of its 12-Year-Old American Straight Rye Whiskey.

First released in 2019, Bulleit has brought back the award-winning expression as the Rye whiskey category continues to grow.

Bulleit Rye 12-Year-Old is a limited-availability extension of Bulleit Rye Whiskey, America’s #1 selling rye whiskey*. The 12-Year-Old uses the same mash bill as the flagship Rye: 95% rye and 5% malted barley- one of the highest rye percentages on the market.

Aged and matured to perfection in new charred American white oak barrels for a minimum of 12 years, this 2024 release incorporates whiskey from barrels aged up to 17 years in the blend. The result is a smooth, aged taste as before, but with nuanced differences from the 2019 release. On the nose, we get light, fruity, woody-oaky, floral, and vanilla-spice notes. Bottled at 92 proof (46% ABV), on the palate it is semi-sweet, clean, and crisp. The finish is enjoyable with a slight-woody vanilla spice taste.

