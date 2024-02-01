Buzzard’s Roost Launches New American Whiskey

Newest Expression Was Crafted for Cocktails and Sipping

Louisville, KY – Jan. 24, 2023 – Buzzard’s Roost Sipping Whiskey is kicking off 2024 with an all-new addition to its collection of super-premium bourbons and rye whiskeys: new American Whiskey. American Whiskey takes its place among the Buzzard’s Roost portfolio as a versatile, approachable whiskey crafted for cocktails as well as sipping.

Proofed to 105 and with an SRP of $39.99, Buzzard’s Roost American Whiskey makes it easy for whiskey lovers and cocktail enthusiasts to experience the quality for which Buzzard’s Roost Sipping Whiskeys are known.

For its first American Whiskey, Buzzard’s Roost turned to its library of Char #1 barrels with proprietary toast profiles for secondary aging of this three-year-old sourced whiskey. The result is an American Whiskey carrying aromas of roasted almonds, cola, cinnamon and a hint of orange zest. On the palate, it’s all vanilla wafers, roasted almonds, zingy cinnamon candies and a splash of orange soda.

“We had great fun creating our first American Whiskey,” says Buzzard’s Roost Master Blender Jason Brauner. “We had our pick of our own whiskey-soaked barrels and the flavor profiles that each was designed for. We think we’ve come up with something that’s delicious as a sipper and will elevate any whiskey cocktail.”

Buzzard’s Roost CEO Judy Hollis Jones cites the benefit of not having to use new barrels, saying, “I love that we can get a second use out of our proprietary barrels. It’s a big plus from both environmental and economic standpoints. After a single use for secondary aging our other Buzzard’s Roost whiskies, these barrels still have plenty of flavor in them.”

Buzzard’s Roost American Whiskey has a mash bill of 75% corn, 21% rye and 4% malted barley, and is aged at least 36 months. It is available now for wholesale purchase, and will be available at the Buzzard’s Roost Whiskey Row Experience starting Jan. 24.

About Buzzard’s Roost: Buzzard’s Roost Sipping Whiskey is an independent blender and bottler of exceptional whiskies crafted using pioneering techniques. Buzzard’s Roost whiskies stand out for their exceptional flavors, which are created using a combination of break-through techniques for second barrel maturation including 18-month-seasoned oak barrels for intensified flavors and exclusive use of Char #1 over very specific toast levels to coax complex flavors from each barrel, leading to rye whiskeys and bourbons with flavors unlike any other.

Buzzard’s Roost Sipping Whiskeys are currently distributed in 20 markets and Canada, and select products are available online and at the Buzzard’s Roost Whiskey Row Experience at 624 W. Main Street in downtown Louisville. All Buzzard’s Roost whiskies are second-barrel aged and bottled at Bardstown Bourbon Company. Buzzard’s Roost is proud to be a woman-led company. Follow @BuzzardsRoost on Instagram and Facebook.

For More Information:

https://www.buzzardsroostwhiskey.com