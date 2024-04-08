Casamigos Introduces Casamigas Jalapeño Tequila – Brought to You by Cindy Crawford

“A few years ago, Rande and I were watching the sun set and we talked about how fun it would be for me to do a spicy tequila. Voila—Casamigas was born.” – Cindy Crawford

Iconic supermodel and entrepreneur Cindy Crawford and Casamigos Tequila founders George Clooney, Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman introduce Casamigas Jalapeño Tequila, the newest addition to the Casamigos family. Inspired by Cindy Crawford’s drink of choice, Casamigas is an ultra-premium, 100% blue weber agave jalapeño tequila that is naturally flavored with jalapeños to create a spicy yet balanced tequila with just the right level of heat.

“As much as I love Casamigos, my go to drink for a fun night is a skinny, spicy Casamigos margarita,” says Cindy. “Casamigas Jalapeño makes it that much easier. It’s Casamigos with a kick!” For both Cindy and Rande, this new launch is personal. “Cindy has obviously been part of the Casamigos journey since day one, and I’m excited that she now gets to put her special touches on Casamigas,” says Gerber. “It’s been over six years in the making.”

Casamigas Jalapeño Tequila is now available nationwide and offered in key sizes of 750mL and 1L with average MSRPs of $49.99 and 1L $60.99.

Creation Process

Casamigas Jalapeño Tequila is made from 100% blue weber agave from the rich clay soil of Jalisco, Mexico. Using the award winning, ultra-premium Casamigos Blanco Tequila, Casamigas is naturally flavored with jalapeños to create a spicy yet balanced tequila, perfect for a spicy margarita or chilled shot.

Tasting Notes

Casamigas Jalapeño is an ultra-premium tequila with clean tasting notes of spicy jalapeños, hints of citrus and sweet agave. The spicy jalapeño notes offer a pleasant kick that is balanced with a smooth, citrus finish.

Bottle

Casamigas Jalapeño Tequila incorporates Rande’s same classic bottle design. The label, also designed by Rande, has Cindy playfully disrupting the traditional label with a fresh and fun design. Flames of fire, a jalapeño and Cindy’s trademark lips and beauty mark are sketched on the label, along with a red “A” crossing out the “O” in Casamigos. The Casamigos’ founders’ initials are also playfully crossed out with the addition of “CC,” and Cindy Crawford’s signature is added in between George Clooney and Rande Gerber’s, finishing off the design.

ENJOY RESPONSIBLY. Imported by Casamigos Spirits Company, White Plains, NY.

For More Information:

https://www.casamigos.com/en-us