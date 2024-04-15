Casatera Named Official Corporate Partner of Fairfield Athletics and Exclusive Tequila Seltzer

Fairfield, Conn. — Casatera, a premium, zero sugar, zero carb Tequila seltzer brand using Tequila from an award-winning distillery in Mexico, proudly announces its partnership with Fairfield Athletics as the Official Corporate Partner and Category Exclusive Tequila Seltzer. This partnership marks a significant milestone for Casatera and underscores its commitment to supporting local communities and alma maters.

“We are pleased to partner with Casatera in our continued efforts to enhance all aspects of the fan experience at Mahoney Arena,” said Vice President for Athletics Paul Schlickmann. “It is particularly exciting to establish business partnerships with Stags Alumni who share our vision. The entrepreneurial spirit that fueled the development of Casatera along with a desire to foster community relationships aligns with our values and objectives.”

Founded by Fairfield University alumni Kyle King and George Cultraro II in 2021, Casatera has quickly gained recognition for its zero sugar, zero carb Tequila seltzers. With distribution in Connecticut and beyond, Casatera continues to expand its presence while staying true to its roots.

“We are thrilled to establish this partnership with Fairfield Athletics, a place that holds a special significance for both of us,” said Kyle King, Co-Founder of Casatera. “Fairfield University played a pivotal role in shaping our journey, and we are honored to give back to our alma mater in this meaningful way.”

George Cultraro II, Co-Founder of Casatera, added, “As former Fairfield University students, we are excited to see our award-winning Tequila seltzers featured at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. This partnership not only celebrates our shared history with Fairfield University but also allows us to connect with the vibrant community of Fairfield.”

As part of the partnership, Casatera’s Tequila seltzers will be available for purchase at Fairfield University’s Leo D. Mahoney Arena during Men’s and Women’s Home Basketball games. Additionally, Casatera will receive digital exposure through court side and LED ribbons, providing visibility to fans and spectators during games.

About Casatera:

Founded in 2021, Casatera is engaged in the production of premium, zero sugar Tequila seltzers made for health-conscious consumers using Tequila from an award-winning distillery in Mexico. Launched in Florida on January 29, 2022, Casatera is available in CT, FL, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, and RI, and available nationally direct-to-consumer online. Casatera’s commitment to doing better doesn’t end with its products. As a member of 1% for the Planet, Casatera gives back one percent of its annual sales to support environmental causes.

