CHAY Spirits Swiftly Expanding in Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill.— Chay Spirits, the better-for-you spirits brand, distributed through Maverick Beverage in Illinois, is rapidly growing within their first month of launch. Chay’s offerings of zero sugar, low carb, plant-based sweetened flavored vodkas and ready to drink cocktails have received overwhelming positive feedback from the consumer.

In their initial launch, CHAY has gained placement in over 20 independent retail stores in the Greater Chicago area, regional grocery chains including Sunset Foods and on-premise restaurants and venues such as Rivers Casino and Zanies Comedy Club.

Chay’s success has already led to multiple reorders and expansion throughout the city of Chicago and state. Illinois’ growth has mirrored Chay’s explosive rise in other markets. Chay is currently available in Texas distributed by Green Light Distribution and Kentucky through Heritage Wine and Spirits.

“Being a local brand to Chicago, we are grateful and excited about our rapid growth in Illinois. We are thankful for our partner Maverick Beverage and look forward to expanding our market presence with them.” Chase Glick, Founder of Chay Spirits.

About Chay Spirits

Launched in 2023 by Chase Glick, Chay Spirits offers a range of flavored vodkas (30% ALC, 60 proof) and ready-to-drink cocktails (17.5% ALC, 35 proof) that are zero sugar, low carb, and plant-based sweetened. When Glick was 23 years old, he weighed 350 lbs and was facing major health issues. After realizing he was moments away from suffering severe consequences, he committed to changing his lifestyle – eating differently, working out, and quitting drinking. After nearly a year of hard work, Glick lost over 100lbs and was healthy again. However, achieving this milestone required sacrificing his social life which took an understandable backseat but, FOMO is real. Once he regained his health, he realized there was no alcoholic option that he could feel good about drinking and enjoy without regretting the next day. With nothing on the market that fit his standards, Glick set out to create a beverage with both flavor and sweetness, without the sugar or ingredients that derailed his better-for-you habits. After extensive reserve and countless taste tests, CHAY was created. “There is finally a better-for-you, plant-based sweetened, zero sugar and low carb beverage that allows others to never miss out the way I did. Cheers!” said founder Chase Glick.

For More Information:

https://www.instagram.com/drinkchay/