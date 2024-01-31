Chicken Cock Whiskey Releases Single Barrel Double Oak Whiskey

BARDSTOWN, Ky.— Chicken Cock Whiskey has unveiled an exclusive Single Barrel Double Oak Kentucky Whiskey in partnership with Garden & Gun. Inspired by the South and its time-honored traditions, Chicken Cock Whiskey’s Garden & Gun’s Single Barrel Double Oak is imbued with history and is now available on Chicken Cock’s website and will be available soon in retail stores for $149.99.

Chicken Cock Whiskey’s Master Distiller Gregg Snyder is an avid hunter when he’s not hand selecting white oak for aging spirits, or sampling batches to find the perfect blend of flavors. Snyder describes Garden & Gun’s Single Barrel Double Oak Whiskey as “just phenomenal… full-flavored, full-bodied and smooth,” with a fragrance of caramel coffee and a crème brûlée finish – an ideal bottle to open after an adventurous day of hunting.

“It has the mash bill recipe for bourbon,” explains Chicken Cock Whiskey’s Brand Ambassador Will Woodington. However, due to the American white oak barrel shortage in 2014, the spirit was aged in bourbon barrels for seven years. “Then we finished it in new American white oak barrels to elevate the whiskey to our standards.” For this reason, the spirit cannot be qualified as a bourbon, but rather a Double Oak Kentucky Whiskey, though all other aspects of it align with those of a classic bourbon. Only 12 barrels of this exclusive spirit will be bottled and available for purchase.

“Garden & Gun is thrilled to partner with Chicken Cock Whiskey to present this limited-edition Double Oak single barrel collaboration,” shares Christian Bryant, vice president and publisher of Garden & Gun. “We know our readers will relish the warm and inviting hints of vanilla, steeped berries, and cinnamon. This bottle will add character to any home bar.”

Established in 1856, Chicken Cock Whiskey started in the heart of Bourbon County, Kentucky, and in a few short decades became a nationally distributed brand. Chicken Cock hit peak prestige when it was served as the house whiskey at the Cotton Club in Harlem, one of Prohibition’s most legendary speakeasies. The brand managed to survive Prohibition by swiftly moving production around and smuggling bottles into the United States in tin cans. After Prohibition, Chicken Cock enjoyed a resurgence before a distillery fire just after World War II put it out of business. In 2012, Matti Anttila, Grain & Barrel Spirits CEO, rediscovered the brand and set out to resurrect it to its Prohibition-era glory. Since then, the team has introduced a flagship KY Straight Bourbon and KY Straight Rye Whiskey, made in partnership with Bardstown Bourbon Company as part of its collaborative distilling program, along with several other highly sought after limited-releases.

Based in Charleston, South Carolina, Grain & Barrel Spirits is an innovative-driven global spirits portfolio that develops and scales authentic brands – connecting the best artisans with markets and consumers around the world. The company’s core brands include: Chicken Cock Whiskey, a historically significant whiskey brand established in Paris, Kentucky, in 1856; Tequila Eterno Verano, a range of ultra-premium tequilas made for adventurous souls; Dixie Spirits, which boasts a roster of five premium vodkas, including its signature award-winning Southern Vodka, alongside its first-ever whiskey, Dixie Delight; High Goal Luxury Gin, a small batch, ultra-premium gin produced in Charleston; Elvis Whiskey, Elvis Presley-inspired whiskeys; and Virgil Kaine Lowcountry Whiskey. Grain & Barrel Spirits has been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in America three years in a row.

Garden & Gun is a multiplatform media company that celebrates stories of the American Souththrough powerful journalism, bold photography, exquisite design, and finely curated retail andexperiential journeys. The brand is anchored by its award-winning national magazine launchedin 2007, Garden & Gun, which reports on the South’s sporting culture, food, music, art, literature, and its people and their ideas. The coveted audience of 1.6 million is further engaged through numerous New York Times best-selling books, Fieldshop by Garden & Gun retail experience, the Garden & Gun Club restaurants, and 75+ events each year.

