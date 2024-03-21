Conecuh Brands Announces Expansion of Sales Leadership Team

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Conecuh Brands LLC, a leading producer and marketer of super premium spirits, is proud to announce the addition of two new members to its sales leadership team. Pam Loch joins Conecuh Brands as Vice President National Accounts, On-Premise, and Bill Nolan assumes the role of Vice President of National Accounts, Off-Premise.

In their respective roles, Pam and Bill will be responsible for accelerating the growth of the Conecuh Brands portfolio across key national account customers in both the on & off-premise channel. They will report to Brian Cahill, SVP Sales-Open States, at Conecuh Brands.

Commenting on the announcement, Cahill says, “We are thrilled to welcome Pam and Bill to Conecuh Brands at this transformational time for the company. With our current growth trends and the recent acquisition of Van Gogh Vodka, we believe it’s time to ramp up our efforts across national accounts. Both Pam and Bill bring a wealth of experience driving brands in these channels, so we can’t wait to see the success they will have with our award-winning portfolio.”

Pam Loch’s extensive career in the beverage industry has honed her on-premise expertise. She has managed national accounts for Diageo, Brown Forman and Moet Hennessy, where she played a pivotal role in establishing those companies as preferred suppliers across leading national on-premise customers. “I’m delighted to have joined the Conecuh team and look forward to taking this portfolio to the next level in the on-premise chain channel,” says Loch.

Having held sales leadership positions in both start-up and large drinks companies, including most recently at Sazerac, Bill Nolan brings a track record of success driving sales and building brands within competitive markets. “The potential of this portfolio is truly remarkable and I couldn’t be more excited to be part of such an entrepreneurial company like Conecuh Brands,” says Nolan.

Since its inception in 2014, Conecuh Brands has become an incubator of super-premium spirit brands. The Conecuh portfolio has expanded from a single Clyde May’s Whiskey SKU to a portfolio of super-premium bourbons, ryes, cask strength and single barrel expressions. Conecuh has also launched the award-winning Próspero Tequila brand and resurrected the dormant McConnell’s Irish Whisky trademark. Just last October, Conecuh acquired the global sales and marketing rights to Van Gogh Vodka.

About Conecuh Brands LLC

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York, Conecuh Brands is a leading producer and marketer of super premium craft spirits, including Clyde May’s Whiskey, Prospero Tequila, McConnell’s Irish Whisky and Van Gogh Vodka. Brands created by Conecuh Brands have authentic brand stories, delivered in world-class packaging with award-winning taste. To learn more, visit conecuhbrands.com.

For More Information:

https://www.conecuhbrands.com/