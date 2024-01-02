Copper Cane Wines & Spirits Expands Relationship With Breakthru Beverage Group in California

ST. HELENA, Calif.— Copper Cane Wines & Spirits and Breakthru Beverage Group announced an expansion of their relationship into the California market, effective January 1, 2024. Copper Cane selected Breakthru to carry their innovative portfolio of wine brands—which includes Belle Glos, Quilt, Threadcount, Boën and Elouan—along with its new craft spirits line debuting Gryphon & Grain Bourbon, Rye and California Single Malt, Avrae Brandy and Bishop’s Eden Apple Brandy. The move to come together in the U.S.’s largest market is due to the distributor’s dedication to meeting consumers’ demands via leading route-to-market strategies, advanced digital and analytical capabilities and excellent execution.

“We at Copper Cane have seen what the Breakthru team can do with our wines in many other markets; that gave us assurance that we are partnering with the right team in our home state of California,” stated Joe Wagner, owner and winemaker of Copper Cane Wines & Spirits. “Being a family-owned and operated winery, we share a deep-rooted ideology with Breakthru consisting of collaborating with our customers, bringing meaningful products to market, educating every day, executing with true grit and fostering success at every tier of the system.”

Established in 2014 by fifth generation Napa Valley vintner Joe Wagner, Copper Cane has taken the wine industry by storm with its rich, innovative wines. Since then, the portfolio and reputations of both Copper Cane and Joe Wagner have only grown, with Joe establishing himself not just as a leading winemaker but also a wine influencer on TikTok and his podcast, “Go with your palate.” Through these platforms, Joe shares his dynamic personality and content to engage a new generation with the world of wine, and what that world can be.

“As a family-owned business ourselves, we have deep admiration for Copper Cane’s background and portfolio and are excited to further our partnership,” said Adam Pizer, VP, Business Development, Wine at Breakthru. “Copper Cane is growing both their portfolio offerings and channel availability exponentially, and we look forward to working with them to accelerate that growth and reach even more consumers across the California market. We appreciate the confidence they have shown in our team as this partnership has grown and look forward to an even stronger future together.”

Breakthru entered the California market in April 2023 through the acquisition of Wine Warehouse, its latest market addition following its entrance into Missouri and expansion in Minnesota in 2022.

About Copper Cane Wines & Spirits

Founded in 2014 by Joseph Wagner, Copper Cane Wines & Spirits has redefined the modern winery with their unique approach to the winemaking process. When grapevine canes begin to lignify, or turn to winter hardy wood, they take on a copper hue. This color shift signals that the green character and harsh tannins have been purged from the vine (and therefore the resulting wine). Only then are the grapes ready for harvest. For Copper Cane’s founder, Joseph Wagner, this patience is essential. While most growers pick their grapes as sugar content hits a certain mark, Wagner waits for physiological maturity to ensure consistency year to year. The result is a wine full of rich, ripe fruit flavors—a style Wagner and his family have always loved. Representative brands include Belle Glos, Böen, Elouan, Napa Valley Quilt and Threadcount.

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Breakthru is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and supports a wide range of notable organizations as well as local charitable initiatives across its North American footprint. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation.

