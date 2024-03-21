Costa Tequila Partners with Sheehan Family Companies to Brings HI/LO Tequila to New York City

Costa Tequila expands its partnership with Sheehan Family Companies to now cover the state of New York. This includes Tri Valley Beverage, T.J Sheehan Distributing, Craft New York and Blueprint Spirits. Costa will be launching first with Blueprint Spirits in New York City this March, to bring innovative tequilas to spirits enthusiasts in the city.

Costa, which launched in 2019 with a mission to redefine conventional tequila, offers four Hi/Lo tequila blends, including Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, and the recently released Costa Café. Café is a mild yet smooth tequila-based liqueur featuring natural coffee flavors and notes of caramel and vanilla.

The Costa Tequila brand grew sales by 87% YOY in 2023, with ambitions to continue driving that momentum into 2024 by deepening its partnership with Sheehan Family Companies, which facilitated distribution in the state of Connecticut late last year, and is a key part of the company’s growth strategy.

Costa Tequila offers the only lineup of HI/LO tequilas that intentionally brings together the flavor profiles from 100% Blue Weber Agave sourced in two traditionally separate tequila-producing regions in Jalisco, Mexico: “Los Altos” (the Highlands) and “Valle de Tequila” (the Lowlands). Their unique blend marries the fruity, sweet, soft notes of tequila plants from the mountainous Highlands region with distinct peppery, earthy, spicy characteristics of Lowlands tequila varietals.

“New York City is the home of legendary cocktail bars and discerning spirits drinkers,” says Costa Tequila Founder Stephen Gavula III. “We’re excited to bring our innovative tequilas into such a dynamic space, with help from our trusted partners at Sheehan.”

Sheehan Family Companies has upheld a tradition of excellence in the beverage space since 1898. Through partnerships like this one, Costa continues to invest in distribution, with a focus on strengthening retail placements and a wider enjoyment of their HI/LO tequilas in 14 states. Find all varieties of Costa Tequila at select retailers or order online at costatequila.com.

