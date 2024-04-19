Creador Agave Spirits Expands Distribution to Multiple States

AUSTIN, Texas — Creador Agave Spirits, renowned for its exceptional agave distillates, is thrilled to announce its expansion beyond Texas. The brand’s second release of 100% agave spirits is breaking new ground in the New England region, with distribution in Massachusetts and Rhode Island through Origin Beverage Company. Additionally, Creador mezcal is making its way to agave spirits lovers in California, Illinois, and New York, thanks to a strategic partnership with Martine’s Wines.

About Creador Agave Spirits: Creador Agave Spirits is committed to honoring the work of mezcaleros and preserving traditional methods. Each expression is meticulously crafted in Oaxaca by maestro palenquero José Alberto Pablo. The spirits are milled by hand, clay pot fermented, and distilled, resulting in top-shelf, ancestral-style agave spirits that are both robust and approachable. The all-clay fermentation and distillation process sets Creador expressions apart from many commercially available mezcals, and José Alberto Pablo’s dedication to quality is evident in every bottle.

Creador Agave Spirits supports independent family producers, ensuring fair pricing, autonomy, and revenue sharing for the palenqueros. Creador’s dedication to transparency and craft shines through in each brand channel. Launched in June of 2022 Creador Agave Spirits is independently owned and operated by Genius Liquids in Bastrop, TX.

The Second Release: This eagerly awaited second release features five distinct expressions, each showcasing the rich heritage of Oaxacan mezcal-making:

Creador Espadín Capón: Crafted from agave angustifolia cultivated in the Sola de Vega region, this spirit boasts fragrant aromas of cotton candy, hickory, and red fruit. Its soft palate reveals wet clay, oatmeal, and grilled asparagus flavors. A medal winner at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, this espadín capón is a true gem.

Creador Lumbre: Cultivated in San Bernardo Mixtepec, this endemic agave lumbre yields a spirit with a unique character. Distilled twice in 60-liter clay pots, it offers a delightful balance of flavors. Another 2023 SF World Spirits Competition medalist, expect notes of earthy sweetness, making it a standout choice for agave enthusiasts.

Creador Mexicano: Maestro mezcalero José Alberto Pablo creates a textbook mexicano. Endemic to the region, agave rhodacantha here is packed with sugar, resulting in a high yield. Cooked tropical fruit, chocolate, cinnamon and cooking spices, this slightly dry mexicano reveals itself delightfully over repeat visits.

Creador Lumbre + Espadín: An ensemble, a thoughtfully selected 50/50 mix of two agaves, cooked, milled, fermented and distilled together. The results are distinctly singular, with a nose of sweet citrus, clay, black pepper, and a long and complex warm finish, soft palate, slightly viscous of sweet red berries and leather.

Creador Jabalí: A 2023 SF World Spirits Competition award-winning remarkable mezcal made with semi-cultivated agave convallis, with aromas of candied yams, pumpkin, and butternut squash. The palate is soft, sweet, and savory, with hints of baking spices and cantaloupe with a long finish reminiscent of sweet potato and cinnamon.

Distribution Partnerships:

Origin Beverage Company: Creador’s journey into Massachusetts and Rhode Island is made possible through Origin Beverage Company and their passion for bringing unique hand-crafted spirits to New England’s discerning consumers.

Martine’s Wines: With a legacy spanning decades, Martine’s Wines is the ideal partner to introduce Creador Agave Spirits to the vibrant markets of California, Illinois, and New York. Their commitment to quality aligns perfectly with Creador’s vision.

Availability and Pricing: Creador Agave Spirits’ limited-edition expressions are available at select retailers and bars. Each bottle is a testament to craftsmanship, tradition, and the spirit of Oaxaca. Prices vary by state, ranging from $99.99 to $189.99, but the experience remains unparalleled.

For More Information:

http://www.creadorspirits.com