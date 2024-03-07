Crown Royal Partners with Bun B to Celebrate Houston Rodeo and Culture

Award-winning whisky brand Crown Royal returns to the 2024 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo as a title sponsor to celebrate the rich culture in Houston surrounding the rodeo. This year, Crown Royal has teamed up with Houston Legend Bun B to kick off the rodeo festivities. The brand also debuted the Crown Royal Saloon & Showroom, which spotlighted rodeo fashion and encouraged rodeo-goers to “tip their hat” to the local artisans who continue to keep rodeo culture from fashion, music, design and more, thriving.

On February 29, Crown Royal kicked off the rodeo festivities with Houston native, Bun B, and hosted “Hats Off to Houston,” an intimate dinner attended by the city’s tastemakers and fashion trendsetters. The celebration raised a glass to the Houston legend and the local artistry that is at the heart of Houston’s rich culture.

Over Black Heritage Day weekend (March 1 – 3), the brand officially opened the Crown Royal Saloon & Showroom at the Houston Rodeo showcasing local artisans, honoring the originators of Black and Tejano fashion and western culture. The brand enlisted social media viral sensation Maurice Kamara of The People Gallery as the brand’s fashion correspondent, capturing the evolving fashion at RODEOHOUSTON, including interviewing rodeo goers and performers like Bun B on their outfit inspirations.

Rooted in its ethos of generosity, Crown Royal will donate up to $20,000 to Magpies and Peacocks, tipping its hat to the nation’s only 501 (c)3 non-profit design house dedicated to the collection and sustainable reuse of post consumer clothing, throughout Black Heritage Day weekend and Go Tejano Day weekend.

Rodeo goers can visit the Crown Royal Saloon & Showroom over Go Tejano Day weekend on March 8-10, and tip their hats to those who keep Houston and rodeo thriving.

