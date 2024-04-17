Crystal Head Introduces Canned Cocktails, Enters RTD Category With Espresso Martini and Cosmopolitans

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Crystal Head Vodka, part of the Infinium Spirits portfolio, is shaking up the cocktail scene with the launch of two iconic cocktails in sleek, convenient cans: the Espresso Martini and the Cosmopolitan. This release marks Crystal Head’s debut in the world of canned cocktails, showcasing their innovative approach to mixology and commitment to quality.

Embodying the spirit of creativity and excellence, Crystal Head Vodka’s new canned cocktail offerings boast the brand’s Original vodka crafted from Canadian corn. Both cocktails are blended with premium ingredients, delivering a perfectly balanced craft-quality cocktail experience without the fuss.

Each sleek black can deliverskillfully mixed cocktails and the premium taste of Crystal Head Vodka directly to consumers’ homes. With every sip, individuals experience the brand’s commitment to creativity and quality, inspiring them to embrace their inner Creative Spirit.

For coffee lovers,The Espresso Martini captures the essence of a freshly brewed coffee-infused masterpiece in a sleek, 100-mL can (20% alc./vol.). Crystal Head’s Original vodka is blended with premium nitro-brewed coffee, natural chocolate flavor and a touch of agave to add a hint of sweetness for a decadent pick-me-up perfect for any occasion. Whether you’re conquering brunch, prepping for a night out, or simply indulging in a midday treat, in a cocktail shaker, shake up this Espresso Martini with ice and pour it into a chilled martini glass for a perfect serve every time.

Designed for those who crave zest and freshness, the Cosmopolitan offers a bright mix of Crystal Head’s Original vodka, pure cranberry juice, natural lime extract, and triple sec, all coming together for a refreshing burst on a classic Cosmo. This vibrant, 100-mL can (20% alc./vol.) is your passport to cocktail hour. Like the Espresso Martini, chill, shake in a cocktail shaker with ice, and serve in a frozen martini glass for the best results.

“Crystal Head Vodka has always been about pushing boundaries and breaking new ground. With the launch of our canned cocktails, we’re taking innovation to the next level. It was time to bring the premium taste and Creative Spirit of Crystal Head Vodka to a compact can and add some excitement to the canned cocktail scene,” said Dan Aykroyd, co-founder of Crystal Head Vodka. “We’ve meticulously crafted each recipe to offer a premium taste and the experience of bar-quality cocktails, using only the highest quality ingredients.”

Priced at $4.99 USD a can, Crystal Head Vodka’s Espresso Martini and Cosmopolitan small-batch bar-quality canned cocktails are available for purchase at major retailers in select states. Elevate your nights and redefine the art of celebration by shaking up a can of Crystal Head Vodka’s premium, bar-quality experiences at your convenience.

About Crystal Head Vodka

Multi-award-winning, ultra-premium Crystal Head Vodka was created by actor Dan Aykroyd and renowned artist John Alexander, who designed the iconic skull bottle to symbolize life, reflecting power and enlightenment. Creativity is at the heart of Crystal Head Vodka, with the desire to inspire those who think differently and encourage their creative pursuits. Crystal Head Vodka uses only the highest-quality ingredients and pristine water from Newfoundland, Canada, to create unique, additive-free, ultra-premium vodka expressions. As a distinctive finishing touch, Crystal Head Vodka is filtered through layers of Herkimer Diamonds. Crystal Head Vodka produces three expressions of vodka: Original, made from locally sourced Canadian corn, Aurora, crafted from English wheat, and Onyx, crafted with Blue Weber Agave sourced from a single farm in Mexico. Crystal Head Vodka is now sold in over 75 countries around the world.

About Infinium Spirits

Established in 2005 and based out of San Diego, California, Infinium Spirits is a family-owned global premium spirits supplier. Infinium specializes in building a diverse and distinctive portfolio of award-winning spirit brands including Templeton Rye; Seagram’s Vodka; Corralejo Tequila; Crystal Head Vodka; Zaya Rum; Torres Brandy; Tears of Llorona Tequila; Los Arango Tequila; Magdala Orange Liqueur; Rives Gin; Perro San Juan Mezcal and El Gobernador Pisco.

For More Information:

https://www.crystalheadvodka.com/