Desolas Mezcal Announces Colorado Launch With Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits and Partnership With The Snow Lodge Aspen

Desolas Mezcal, one of the most award-winning mezcal brands of 2023, is entering the Colorado market with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits and will be available for purchase across the state. To commemorate the launch, Desolas is officially partnering with The St. Regis Aspen Resort’s winter-time, entertainment concept, The Snow Lodge. Desolas previously had a season-long partnership with the luxury Aspen venue earlier this year as well as its sister property, The Surf Lodge in the Hamptons. This year, Desolas boasts a matcha margarita cocktail called the “Jade Margarita” at the venue.

The latest Snow Lodge partnership launched with a private dinner in December alongside luxury skiwear label, Perfect Moment, and featured VIP guests including professional snowboarder Shaun White. Known for its thoughtfully curated programming of music, food, art, fashion and wellness, The Snow Lodge is the perfect location for Desolas to celebrate its entry into the Colorado market and is doing monthly curated activations paired with local musicians in the Jade Room.

“We are thrilled to be back at The Snow Lodge after a successful partnership last ski season,” said GG Mirvis, founder and CEO of Desolas Mezcal. “To be officially available in the Colorado market beyond a seasonal activation is something that we’ve been diligently working on and, with the popularity of mezcal on the rise, we are confident Desolas will be very well received. Our refreshing flavor profile is the perfect fit for a day after skiing down the mountains.”

Desolas is also the mezcal sponsor for this year’s Aspen Snow Ball taking place Feb. 3 at the St. Regis Aspen Resort. Organized by the Children’s Oncology Support Fund (COSF), this annual event raises money to fight pediatric cancer. The 2024 Aspen Snow Ball will be hosted by Giuliana Rancic and feature performances by Nile Rodgers & Chic, Tove Lo and Blond:ish.

Desolas, which has been recognized for its unique low-smoke and smooth taste, brings a unique flavor profile that is perfect for sipping or creating innovative cocktails. The brand is also available at other recognized establishments in Colorado including Gala, Sterling, Chica, Kemosabe, and more.

Desolas Mezcal is delicately hand-crafted from the Salmiana Agave in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, creating a unique mezcal with a botanical and fresh aroma. Desolas is a brand that is inspired by traditional time-honored techniques of mezcal production, the artisanal process of crafting the agave spirit, the natural elements of the sun and the land, and a focus on the deliberate journey of creation and discovery.

For More Information:

https://www.desolasmezcal.com