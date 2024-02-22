Dewey Crush and U.S. Beverage Form National Strategic Sales and Marketing Partnership

DEWEY BEACH, Del.— Dewey Beverage, Inc., maker of the original canned crush cocktail Dewey Crush, announces its new national strategic sales and marketing partnership with U.S. Beverage, LLC (USB) one of the nation’s leading beverage companies, to fuel national expansion of its popular Mid-Atlantic ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail brand.

Based in Dewey Beach, Delaware, Dewey Crush is a canned craft cocktail inspired by the beloved Crush cocktails enjoyed up and down the northeastern coast. Dewey Crush launched it’s original authentic RTD crush cocktail in the summer of 2020. It immediately became a hit among the locals in Dewey Beach and gradually spread across Delaware and neighboring states, due to its close resemblance to a real bar-made crush cocktail.

Celebrating nearly 30 years of operations, USB focuses on building its portfolio of recognized craft, import, cider and FMB/RTD brands through a national network of distributors. Per the agreement, USB will provide sales and brand building support to Dewey Crush through the Company’s current footprint while helping the brand expand to new markets through USB’s vast network of distributors and retailers.

“Dewey Crush was the result of a passion project celebrating the warm days and nights of summer spent at the beach and with friends and family,” says Co-founder Jarret Stopforth. “We were just a couple of friends who felt compelled to create a way of taking an amazing drink shared at bars and restaurants by the beach back home with people. We have enjoyed watching the brand spread across multiple states but as we looked towards the second phase of our growth, we realized what we needed was a partner with years of experience and relationships and deep roots with distributors and retailers so that we could continue to focus our efforts towards innovation and building our brand. The choice was natural for us, US Beverage!”

“RTDs are one of the most dynamic segments in the spirits industry today and Dewey Crush – with its vibrant taste and stand-out packaging– has earned its place on the shelf,” says Justin Fisch, President, U.S. Beverage. ”Dewey Crush is the first spirit-based brand in our portfolio – we are honored to take this next step together with Jarret and his team. They have developed a fantastic brand, and we look forward to a long partnership together with them.”

About U.S. Beverage

United States Beverage LLC (USB) is a leading independent beverage company in the United States, specializing in imported and U.S. craft beer, ciders, and specialty beverages. US Beverage provides sales, marketing and distribution services for a diverse portfolio which includes UINTA Brewing Co., acquired by USB in 2022, as well as a global portfolio of premium brands such as Moosehead Lager, ERDINGER, Malibu Splash sparkling malt beverages, 1911 Cider, Super Bock, Innis & Gunn, the Damm portfolio of brands: Estrella Damm Lager, INEDIT, and DAURA, Czechvar, Superior Cerveza, Birra Moretti, Dragon Stout, Alfa Beer, Sagres, Krusovice, Zagorka, and Zajecarsko. USB is located in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Dewey Crush

Founded in 2020, Dewey Beverage, Inc., based in Delaware, debuted their East Coast summer-inspired, vodka-based canned cocktails in the summer of 2021. Emphasizing authenticity, Dewey Crush is crafted with real vodka, real triple-sec, and real crushed fruit juice, offering a selection of all-natural flavors. Current favorites include the classic Orange Crush, juicy Ruby Red Grapefruit Crush, iconic Watermelon Crush, and mouthwatering Lemon Crush. Anticipate exciting new additions for Summer 2024, such as Lemon-Cherry and Blood Orange Mango. Furthermore, our Fall 2024 seasonal lineup will introduce an innovative range of Bourbons and experiential flavors. Dewey Beverage invites you to savor the essence of an East Coast summer, available year-round, wherever you are.

For More Information:

http://www.unitedstatesbeverage.com/