Diageo Announces Its First Experience With Apple Vision Pro to Bring Tequila Culture to Fans Around the World

As the global leader in premium drinks, DIAGEO marks its ongoing ambition to shape the future of how people around the world interact with its extensive portfolio of iconic brands through an inaugural experience with Apple Vision Pro. Tequila Don Julio, Mexico’s original luxury tequila, will be the first DIAGEO brand to leverage this immersive new storytelling platform, as the company adapts this emerging technology to create new experiences for tequila enthusiasts.

With a commitment to bringing the culture of modern Mexico across the globe through the recently launched Por Amor campaign, this platform will allow tequila fans to be immersed in the world of Don Julio and experience the people, places, and processes behind the brand like never before.

Agave-based spirits is one of the fastest growing categories in the industry, and tequila enthusiasts are seeking new ways to learn more about this incredible spirit. This new way to engage Don Julio with Apple Vision Pro leverages the latest in spatial computing and enable users to travel virtually to Mexico to experience the rich legacy, craft and culture that makes Don Julio the world’s most authentic Mexican tequila from the comfort of their own home.

Launching this spring, users will have a first-hand opportunity to experience the dedication to craft that brand founder Don Julio González had when he began his tequila making journey in 1942. The Don Julio app experience on Apple Vision Pro will focus on the four key chapters in the Don Julio making process: harvesting the agave, baking the piñas, distilling the liquid, and aging the tequila. Future iterations will feature guided tastings, mixology demonstrations and experiences that will further celebrate the people and cocktail culture of modern Mexico.

“Apple Vision Pro offers us a new opportunity to bring consumers closer to the vibrant world of modern Mexico and all that goes into making Tequila Don Julio an iconic brand,” said Sophie Kelly, Senior Vice President of Global Tequila and Mezcal Categories at DIAGEO. “Spatial computing gives us a rich canvas to deliver the closest version of the physical world of Tequila Don Julio through digital content, while allowing users to stay wherever they are in the world. What was once limited to visitor centers, distillery tours and physical activations, we’re now able to inspire and educate seamlessly with behind-the-scenes access to our award-winning portfolio.”

Don Julio’s app experience developed for Apple Vision Pro is spearheaded through a collaboration between DIAGEO’s Global Breakthrough Innovation team led by Director Guy Middleton and Senior Vice President of DIAGEO’s Global Tequila and Mezcal Categories, Sophie Kelly. The Breakthrough Innovation team was recently formed to build upon the company’s commitment to push the boundaries of how people socialize and shape innovation at DIAGEO beyond the development of new products. The Tequila Don Julio experience on Apple Vision Pro will continue to evolve and is just the beginning as DIAGEO taps into this disruptive technology to bring similar experiences across its portfolio of exceptional spirits.

“The technology behind Apple Vision Pro is an exciting new frontier that empowers us at DIAGEO to further our commitments to be cultural disruptors and provide industry leading experiences for our fans around the world,” said Guy Middleton, Global Director of DIAGEO Breakthrough Innovation at DIAGEO. “We’re excited to be amongst the first companies to adapt this new technology, enhance the way

people discover our brands and help shape the future of immersive storytelling.”

The Tequila Don Julio experience on Apple Vision Pro will be a visionOS application available for users 21+ this spring.

