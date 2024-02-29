Emyla Tequila Creates Authentic, Ultra Premium Añejo

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Emyla Añejo Tequila, an ultra premium añejo in one of the fastest-growing tequila categories, is the epitome of luxury in a bottle. With nearly 75 years of collective experience in tequila making, the Emyla team, led by founder Art Davtyan, has cultivated top-tier expertise at every production level. The goal? An añejo– unparalleled in the market.

“Emyla was born from a passion to create something extraordinary,” says founder Art Davtyan. “Our award-winning añejo is a standout because of our commitment to excellence, purity, and sustainability throughout the entire process.”

Partnering with the acclaimed Casa Maestri distillery, known for its numerous accolades and exceptional production standards, Emyla Tequila epitomizes premium quality. The proprietary blend sources the finest mature Blue Weber Agave from both the Highlands of Jalisco and the Lowlands of Los Altos, creating a one-of-a-kind smooth taste. This practice not only ensures a superior flavor profile but also supports sustainable farming and crop regeneration.

Every aspect of Emyla’s limited production is centered on unparalleled quality. The natural spring water and Kentucky bourbon barrels used in the aging process preserve the sweet, mellow flavors of the agave, culminating in a tequila that is both bold and exquisitely smooth. This careful aging not only enhances the flavor profile but also gives Emyla its mesmerizing golden hue.

Emyla Añejo Tequila is not just a drink, but an experience. Designed for the discerning palate, it is best savored neat or with minimal accompaniment, allowing its complex profile to shine. Each luxurious glass bottle of Emyla is a work of art, reflecting the sophistication of the liquid within.

Based in Los Angeles, Emyla, is a California-exclusive spirit available at select retailers and can be purchased online at Emyla Tequila.

About Emyla

