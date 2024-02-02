Flyers Cocktail Co. Announces Distribution With Louis Glunz Beer, Inc.

Flyers Cocktail Co. has partnered with Louis Glunz Beer, Inc. to expand its House THC cocktails into the “Chicagoland” market. Flyers will now be available to the 4,000+ accounts in the Louis Glunz portfolio across the counties of Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, and Will. This collaboration also signifies Louis Glunz Beer, Inc. further tapping into the ever-growing hemp THC beverage movement.

Launched in 2021, Flyers Cocktail Co. offers low-calorie THC-infused cocktails in classic flavors such as the Ol’ Fashioned, Margarita, and Spritz. Crafted by Ivy Mix, a James Beard nominated mixologist, these premium flavors have garnered “Best” mentions from Rolling Stone and Forbes.

“We’re excited to offer Flyers in the great state of Illinois where consumers have a familiarity with THC products and can now access them in everyday liquor and grocery stores. We couldn’t think of a better partner than Louis Glunz Beer who brings over 100 years of experience in the beverage distribution industry,” said Lewie (Craig Lewis), Co-Founder and CEO of Flyers Cocktail Co.

About Flyers

Inspired by thrill seekers looking to relish life without compromise, Flyers Cocktail Co. provides a sense of buzz without the drag of a hangover. Flyers believe in a world with consumer choice, where their cocktails serve as a sophisticated alternative to alcohol.

Created by world-class mixologist Ivy Mix, their low-calorie cocktails bring classic flavors into the modern age. Flavors range from the classic Ol’ Fashioned, refreshing Spritz, and vibrant Margarita mix. These flavors come in ready-made cans with the option of single cans, four-packs, six-packs and party packs.

For More Information:

https://drinkflyers.com/