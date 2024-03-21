Flyers Cocktail Co. Expands Hemp-Derived Cocktails into Missouri With ShowMe Beverages

Flyers Cocktail Co. is excited to announce its recent partnership with ShowMe Beverages. The collaboration aims to distribute the company’s signature hemp-derived cocktails to retailer locations in Missouri.

Launched in 2021, Flyers specializes in hemp-derived beverages that are crafted to be hangover-proof. Developed by Ivy Mix, a world-class mixologist and James Beard nominee, the company offers classic flavors like the Ol’ Fashioned, Spritz, and Margarita. This twist on beloved drink traditions is offered in ready-to-drink single cans and multi-flavor packs.

Flyers’ business model upholds consumer choice, which has proven effective through recent “Best” mentions from Rolling Stones and Forbes. The company is looking forward to the opportunity to expand further with ShowMe Beverages, as both partners continue to tap into the growing non-alcoholic market.

“ShowMe Beverages is a wonderful partner and we’re excited to support and build the category as a premium hemp-based cocktail in their portfolio,” said Lewie (Craig Lewis), Co-Founder and CEO of Flyers Cocktail Co.

About Flyers Cocktail Co.

Inspired by thrill seekers looking to relish life without compromise, Flyers Cocktail Co. provides a buzz without the drag of a hangover. Flyers believe in a world where consumers have access to safe and sophisticated alternatives to alcohol, in traditional alcohol channels.

Created by world-class mixologist Ivy Mix, their low-calorie cocktails bring classic flavors into the modern age. Flavors range from a twist on the classic Ol’ Fashioned, a refreshing sparkling Spritz, and vibrant Yuzu Margarita with a hint of chili. These flavors come in ready-made cans with the option of single flavor or mix packs online, and 4-packs in retail. Flyers prides itself on working with the highest quality ingredients, suppliers and manufacturers in the country, and with 70+ flavor rounds, have solidified themselves as the World’s most awarded Hemp cocktails and one of the fastest-growing THC beverages on the market.

For More Information:

https://shop.drinkflyers.com/