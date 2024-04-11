Fort Hamilton Single Barrel Bourbon Completes Brooklyn Distillery’s Core Line Up

Brooklyn’s Fort Hamilton Distillery announces the addition of a bourbon made entirely from New York grain to its Single Barrel range. Fort Hamilton Single Barrel Bourbon is a classic bourbon made from 100% New York grain that’s sourced from the Hudson Valley.

Fort Hamilton Single Barrel Bourbon will join the company’s flagship Fort Hamilton Single Barrel Rye, which is also sourced from 100% New York grain from the Hudson Valley, to complete its core lineup of Kosher-certified, craft spirits.

The mash bill for Fort Hamilton Single Barrel Bourbon is 85% corn, 10% rye and 5% malted barley, which represents the highest corn content of any of the Fort Hamilton whiskey range to date.

Fort Hamilton Single Barrel Bourbon is a 4.5-year-old bourbon matured in 53 gallon Char 3 American oak. It’s a bourbon for the bourbon enthusiast that sings of New York and is bottled at 47.5% ABV unadulterated and non-chill filtered.

Alex Clark, who co-founded Fort Hamilton alongside his wife Amy Grindeland, comments: “This is a classic bourbon for bourbon lovers with a nod to our home of New York. As our Fort Hamilton Single Barrel NY Rye comes of age, with batch 14 released this year at 5 years old, it was time to extend our hospitality into bourbon with a Single Barrel Bourbon made from all NY grain. Fort Hamilton Single Barrel Bourbon is a spirit born of that same independent, revolutionary spirit and is built for the bourbon enthusiast and is true to our New York roots.”

Tech specs:

Product name: Fort Hamilton Single Barrel Bourbon Batch #1

Age: 4 ½ years

Cooperage: 3 gallon Char #3 American white oak

Mash bill: 85% NY Corn, 10% NY Rye, 5% NY Malted Barley

Bottled at: 95 proof / 47.5% ABV

Barreled at: 125 proof

Filtration: Non-chill filtered, certified kosher

SSP: $54.99

Fort Hamilton Distillery & Tasting room:

Fort Hamilton Distillery is a great example of a New York founder-led business with a hustle mentality and sense of community. The husband-and-wife team of Alex Clark and Amy Grindeland have built this brand from the ground up. Alex’s background in bartending influences many of the decisions behind the brand and ensures the liquid always hits the spot, behind the bar and in the glass. Amy is no stranger behind the stick either. Hospitality is in her blood, from a career spent as a flight attendant coupled with an upbringing in the South. These days, Amy’s feet are mostly firmly on the ground as she oversees the Fort Hamilton Distillery Bar & Tasting Room – a destination for whiskey lovers in New York looking for a good time and a great drink!

The mission for the Fort Hamilton Distillery was to recreate the original whiskey style of America, New York Rye. Fort Hamilton Single Barrel Rye was the first bottling and was inspired by a pre-prohibition era traditional 90% rye, 10% malted barley mash bill. Along the way, Fort Hamilton has extended into bartender-friendly Double Barrel bottlings of rye and bourbon, as well as producing the revolutionary Fort Hamilton New World Gin that’s bursting with fresh watermelon, cucumber and citrus and is inspired by the watermelon patch where the Battle of Brooklyn commenced and a NY corn-based vodka called Fortress Vodka, alongside other innovative bottlings. Fort Hamilton Single Barrel Bourbon released in Spring 2024 completes the core line up.

For More Information:

https://www.forthamilton.com/