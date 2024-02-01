Four Walls Whiskey Reveals Video, Inviting New Markets To “Come On In!”

January 31st, 2024 – Four Walls, the Irish American whiskey brand created in tribute to the four walls of a bar, is celebrating its early success with a new video and expanded distribution.

In addition to e-commerce reaching 40+ states at FourWallsWhiskey.com, ReserveBar, Flaviar, and Caskers, Four Walls launched in bars and physical stores across Pennsylvania, New York, California and Florida in October of 2023. Having quickly amassed a legion of “regulars” has necessitated expansion into surrounding markets, including New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and Washington, D.C.

Today, just in time for the end of Dry January, Four Walls is releasing the latest in its “Come on in!” campaign, inviting everyone to get back out there and wet their whistles, no matter the day of week or time of day.

Starring Charlie Day, “Day Drinking” follows an ode to bartenders from Glenn Howerton released for National Bartender’s Day, the brand’s announcement spots, including “Origin Story” and the self-aware “Another Celebrity Spirit Brand,” as well as an exclusive video with bartending community Mover & Shaker.

Become a “regular” by following @FourWallsTheBetterBrown on Instagram, @TheBetterBrown on X, and by visiting FourWallsWhiskey.com and signing up for the newsletter.

About Rob, Charlie & Glenn

Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Glenn Howerton have always had a knack for crafting fine things together. Like a fine whiskey, their collective work has only gotten richer and intensified its distinct flavor through the years. As award-winning writers, producers, and actors, they’ve collaborated on a number of projects, including sixteen record-breaking seasons of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and as friends, they’ve collaborated on a number of great nights out. Four Walls Irish American Whiskey is their way of sharing those good times.

About Four Walls Whiskey

Four Walls is a new Irish American Whiskey brand from Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton and Charlie Day that is a tribute to the four walls the gang calls home – the bar. Made from grain and malt Irish Whiskies blended with bold American Rye, The Better Brown is smooth enough for shots but bold enough to stand on its own in classic cocktails, a true utility whiskey for both real bartenders and those who play the part on TV. A proud partner of Wrexham AFC, Four Walls is currently available via e-commerce in the U.S., physically in PA, NY, CA, FL, NJ, MD, DE and D.C., and is heading to a bar near you soon. It is not yet for sale in Wrexham. They promise they are working on it. As always, Four Walls encourages its drinkers to enjoy The Better Brown responsibly.

For More Information:

https://youtu.be/B3XCV-RGqAg