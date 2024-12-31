Gallery: This Winter’s Hot New Spirits

In the latest new spirits roundup, the cold weather means the oldest release to-date from Stranahan’s, spiked peppermint lattes from Dunkin’, and an experiment in aging from High West and Casa Noble.

Lalo Tequila High Proof

The first-ever innovation from LALO, this 54% ABV High Proof edition offers the enhanced complexity and bolder flavors that come with a higher proof. Named after co-founder and maestro tequilero Eduardo “Lalo” González – the grandson of Don Julio González of Don Julio – the brand is one of a few exclusively dedicated to blanco tequila. Available nationwide for $74.99. For more information, visit lalospirits.com.

Stranahan’s Mountain Angel 12 Year

Stranahan’s oldest release to-date was aged 12 years in new American oak charred barrels before being transferred to port casks from Portugal for a unique finish, giving it notes of caramelized stone fruit and vanilla. Available for $99.99 at Stranahan’s Distillery and select markets. For more information, visit stranahans.com.

Jon Basil Añejo

Black-owned premium tequila company, Jon Basil by founder Uduimoh Umolu announced a perfect wintertime addition to the company’s lineup: an 18-month oak barrel-aged tequila. Priced at $59.99-64.99, Jon Basil has steadily been expanding this year with additional distribution in New York, California, and Miami. Available at major retailers now. For more information, visit jonbasiltequila.com.

SummerFall Sake Yuzu Bubbles

Made from California rice, wine cultures, and premium, cold-pressed yuzu juice from Yuzuco, this 11% ABV sake cocktail features no artificial flavors or added sugars, just natural notes of honeysuckle, lemon rind and ginger candy. In case it doesn’t sound wintery, the launch actually comes at the same time as yuzu harvest season, which starts in November and extends through January. Available for $7 per can. For more information, visit summerfallsake.com.

Minden Mill Single Estate Whiskeys

Crafted from estate-grown grains and Sierra Nevada snowmelt, Foley Family Wines & Spirits continues its foray into the spirits market with these whiskeys distilled and aged in Nevada’s high desert. The trio of new releases comes from one of very few distilleries that owns the entire whiskey production process from farm to glass on a single estate. Available for $44.99 – $59.99 in Nevada, Arizona, California, Colorado, and Illinois. For more information, visit mindenmill.com.

Wheel Horse Whiskey Cigar Blend Bourbon

Aged 4 to 5 years in new charred oak and finished in port, cognac, armagnac, and sherry casks, this year’s Cigar Blend is a little older and gets a new layer from the cognac barrels. Available in limited quantities for $37.99. For more information, visit wheelhorsewhiskey.com.

Dunkin’ Spiked Peppermint Mocha

Pumpkin spice be gone, Dunkin is buzzing into winter with this canned latte blending peppermint and mocha with a vegan, non-dairy creamer– and spiked at 6% ABV. Available in a 4-pack of 12oz cans at grocery and package stores across 28 states. For more information, visit DunkinSpiked.com.

Edmond’s Honor

This vanilla-finished bourbon whiskey honors the untold story of horticulturist and trained botanist Edmond Albius, who was an enslaved 12-year-old orphan when he discovered how to pollinate vanilla. His delicate yet effective method revolutionized the vanilla industry. Now, this straight bourbon whiskey from the Pronghorn portfolio honors that craftsmanship with cognac casks infused with the essence of rich Madagascar vanilla. Available for $54.99. For more information, visit edmondshonor.com.

The Noble Share

Marrying Constellation Spirits’ heavy hitters for the first time, High West and Casa Noble have teamed up for a unique whiskey blend that combines High West’s straight rye whiskeys with the deep flavors of Marques de Casa Noble Añejo barrels. Tequila and whiskey alike lovers will likely get down with the caramel and oak notes in this limited edition. Priced at $174.99. For more information, visit highwest.com.

GOOD DEEDS Whiskey (Batch #2)

Batch #2 is a blend of Vermont’s WhistlePig Straight Rye and New York’s Black Button Bourbon, whose recipe was created by a group of seasoned distillers and STEPUP Foundation alumnus, the diversity and inclusion initiative founded by the American Craft Spirits Association. Profits from this 500-bottle release benefit the STEPUP Foundation (the first release raised more than $20,000). To maximize Good Deeds’ impact, whiskeys for the blends are offered as donations. Available for $89.99 exclusively at GoodDeedsSpirits.com.

Bōken Sake

New to the U.S., this portfolio of innovative and food-friendly sakes – Bōken Ringo, Bōken no. 77, Bōken Nigori, and Bōken Nana – are crafted by next generation brewers in Japan are all Junmai Ginjō sakes that pair with a broad range of meals. Daisuke Nakajima founded Bōken after extensive visits to breweries throughout Japan, and is spotlighting next generation “mad scientist” brewers bringing big, bold umami flavors to sake. Available for $56-$65 in 720ml bottles at select retail locations in New York and New Jersey and are available for shipping to some states through Ambassador Wines in NYC. For more information, visit drinkboken.com.

Suncliff Solstice Gin

Talk about a new American-style gin. This barrel-aged gin celebrates Sedona’s historic apple orchards and is finished in calvados casks (which previously held Normandie American Single Malt) from the Arizona-based Whiskey del Bac. Think violets and sandalwood, rich dulce de leche and crisp red apple on the palette. Available for $59.99. For more information, visit suncliffegin.com.

Bloody Mary Spritz

This 4.5% ABV take on the Bloody Mary from the O.G. veggie juice, V8, and influencer-founded Spritz Society combines the freshness of a spritz with the savory flavors of V8’s vegetable-packed juice. It’s certainly the first of its kind, but not the first savory experiment from the canned cocktail company. Available for $25 per 4-pack of 12oz cans at spritzsociety.com.