Ghost Tequila Turns Up The Heat This Valentine’s Day With #GhostYourValentine Campaign

NEW YORK, N.Y.— As Cupid readies his arrows for Valentine’s Day, Ghost Tequila is spicing up the love game with a fiery twist. Forget the roses and chocolates; this year, Ghost Tequila is on a mission to turn ‘Ghosting’ into a bold and spicy celebration of modern relationships. The Perfectly Spicy brand tapped LevelWing to lead the creative on this campaign.

“Have you been ghosted? Have you ghosted someone? We recently learned that about 76 percent of people have experience with ‘ghosting.’ We’re turning the tables on love’s disappearing act and making it as hot as our tequila,” says Maya Rubalcaba, Ghost Tequila’s Marketing Director. “Love is messy, love is spicy, and Ghost Tequila is here for it all. Join us in embracing the chaos with our #GhostYourValentine campaign.”

Starting today, Ghost Tequila invites all love warriors to share their contemporary tales of love and heartbreak on Instagram and TikTok using the hashtags #GhostTequila #PerfectlySpicy #PerfectlySpicyValentines. Whether you’ve been ghosted or have perfected the art of disappearing, this is your chance to shine. Tag @ghosttequila for a shot at having your story reposted and become a spicy legend in the Ghost Tequila love saga. For those who have witnessed a friend go through the ghosting ordeal, Ghost Tequila encourages you to nominate them. Let’s lift each other up, share the love, and a LoveBomb or Ghosted cocktail.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. Ghost Tequila challenges all modern mixologists to channel their inner love alchemist. Craft a cocktail inspired by an ex using Ghost Tequila and share it with the world. Tag it with #ExDrinkswithGhostTequila and let the mixology magic unfold. The best concoctions might just make it to Ghost Tequila’s hall of fame.

Celebrate with Modern Love Cocktails

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Ghost Tequila worked with Cocktail Cartel Hospitality to create cocktails inspired by modern dating terms. Whether you’re sipping solo or raising a glass with friends, these drinks are crafted to add a touch of spice to your love life. Check out the recipes below, and let the #GhostYourValentine festivities begin!

Ghosted

Ingredients

2 oz Ghost Tequila

1 Slice (chopped) Red Bell Pepper

4-5 Cilantro Leaves

.75 oz Lime Juice

.75 oz Agave Syrup

Garnish: Red Bell Pepper Slice, Lime Wheel, Cilantro Sprig

Preparation

In a shaker, muddle the red bell pepper and cilantro. Measure and pour the rest of the ingredients. Fill shaker with ice and cap. Shake vigorously. Double strain mix over fresh ice into a rock glass. Garnish and enjoy.

Situationship

Ingredients

1.5 oz Ghost Tequila

2 slice (dime size) Fresh Ginger

.75 oz Aperol

.5 oz Lime Juice

.5 oz Agave Syrup?

2 oz Roasted Pineapple Crafted Soda?

Garnish: Pineapple Half Wheel, Orange Wheel

Preparation

In a shaker, muddle and crush the ginger.?Measure and pour the rest of the ingredients (except the soda). Fill shaker with ice and cap.?Shake vigorously. Add soda into the mixture. Double strain mix over fresh ice into a tall glass. Garnish, enjoy and share.

Lovebomb

Ingredients

1.5 oz Ghost Tequila

1 oz Grapefruit Juice (Ruby Red)

.25 oz Lime Juice

.5 oz Agave Syrup

2 oz Peach and Jasmine Crafted Soda

Garnish: Grapefruit Wheel, Heart Shape Lime Peel

Preparation

In a shaker, measure and pour all the ingredients (expect the soda). Fill shaker with ice and cap. Shake vigorously. Add soda into the mixture. Double strain mix over fresh ice into a tall glass. Garnish, enjoy and share.

Red Flag

Ingredients

2 oz Ghost Tequila

2 Basil Leaves

.75 oz Strawberry Syrup

.75 oz Lime Juice

Garnish: Tajín Rim, Basil Leaf, Strawberry Slice

Preparation

In a shaker, measure and pour all the ingredients. Fill shaker with ice and cap. Shake vigorously. Double strain mix over fresh ice into a Tajín Salt pre-rimmed rock glass. Garnish, enjoy and share.

Galentine’s Night Out

Ingredients

1 oz Ghost Tequila

.5 oz Italicus (bergamot liqueur)

5 raspberries

.5 oz Lime Juice

.5 oz Agave Syrup

Sparkling Rose

Garnish: Lime Spiral, Raspberry

Preparation

In a shaker, measure and pour all the ingredients (expect the Sparkling Rose). Fill shaker with ice and cap. Shake vigorously. Double strain mix into a pre-chilled Coupe glass (over an ice sphere OPTIONAL). Top with Sparkling Rose. Garnish, enjoy and share.

Ghost Tequila wishes you a Valentine’s Day filled with love, spice, and unforgettable stories. Cheers to embracing the ghostly adventures of modern romance.

About Ghost Tequila

Made in Tequila, Guadalajara, Ghost Tequila is 100% blue agave with a pinch of ghost pepper essence which, unlike other peppers, gives a quick hit of heat followed by a fruity, smooth finish. Ghost Tequila is Perfectly Spicy, created by bartenders for the bartender in everyone as it makes a perfectly balanced spiced cocktail every.single.time. Ghost Tequila is available in all 50 states, Caribbean, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

For More Information:

https://www.ghosttequila.com/