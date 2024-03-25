Ghost Tequila Unveils Reposado Expression: 100% Blue Agave Tequila With a Pinch of Ghost Pepper

Ghost Tequila, a leading innovator in the spicy spirits category, is excited to announce the launch of Ghost Reposado, a premium aged 100% Blue Agave Reposado tequila enhanced with a pinch of ghost pepper. Ghost Reposado offers a unique and elevated tequila experience, perfect for aficionados and cocktail enthusiasts alike.

“With the growing demand in the spicy category, we witnessed incredibly strong growth in Ghost Tequila’s Blanco sales last year,” explains Chris Peddy, CMO of Ghost Tequila. “We are now thrilled to introduce a new expression, Ghost Reposado, to evolve our brand to a new premium consumer segment. The launch marks a significant milestone in our journey and the spicy category.”

Crafted with precision and care, this exceptional tequila begins with a blend of 6-year-old mature agaves sourced from both the Highlands and Lowlands. The agaves are then slow-cooked in brick ovens for two days and crushed to extract the juice using a modern roller mill process. Rested for 2-4 months in American White Oak Pipones with a signature toast to create the Reposado, our liquid is then infused with a pinch of Ghost Peppers. The result is a Reposado tequila that offers more depth, boasting tasting notes showcasing a perfect balance of spice and sweetness.

Consumers will experience a mild spice at the front of the tongue, followed by sweet notes of cooked agave, and finishing with a delightful blend of sweet and citric notes. Ghost’s proprietary blend of ghost pepper provides the heat without the burn, offering a perfectly spicy yet smooth drinking experience. Ghost Reposado caters to the discerning palate and is ideal for crafting a variety of cocktails, such as Espresso Martini, stepping up your regular Ranch Water, Old Fashioned, and more.

Ghost Reposado is available nationally, with a limited production of 6,000 9-liter cases. Each case contains 6 bottles, and the tequila is packaged in 750mL recyclable glass bottles. The suggested retail price (SRP) for Ghost Reposado is $39.99, with an alcohol by volume (ABV) of 40%. Ghost is nationally distributed by RNDC.

https://www.ghosttequila.com/