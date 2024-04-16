Giffard Liqueurs & Syrups Introduces Two New Liqueurs to its Premium Collection

New York, NY – Today, Giffard Liqueurs & Syrups, the premium French liqueurs and syrups producer, announces the addition of Giffard Café du Honduras Liqueur and Giffard Mangue Liqueur to its exceptional range of flavors. The launch of these two new liqueurs is set to captivate the palates of cocktail enthusiasts, bartenders, and discerning customers alike.

Made with tradition and quality, Giffard blends established processes like slow maceration with cutting-edge methods, in order to achieve the uncompromised taste of whole, natural fruits, herbs, and spices. Since 1885, four generations of the Giffard family have worked to continuously provide the world with quality liqueurs and syrups. The introduction of these new flavors demonstrates the company’s commitment to innovation while maintaining its tradition of excellence in crafting fine liqueurs.

Giffard Café du Honduras features Single Origin Arabica coffee beans sourced from organic cooperatives in Honduras’ mountainous terrains. These beans are expertly roasted in France by Café Bonnac, a traditional artisan roaster from the Auvergne region with more than a century of expertise. This premium liqueur, inspired by the “cold brew” technique, exudes warm, rich, and toasted notes that will captivate coffee enthusiasts.

Giffard Mangue is crafted from the succulent flesh of Kent Mangoes from South America, offering a departure from the typical use of juice or puree found in most mango liqueurs. A brief maceration process of several weeks in neutral alcohol allows this liqueur to retain the natural flavor and vibrant color of mangoes, ensuring a quality product that enhances the texture and taste of cocktails.

Crafted with professionals and home bartenders in mind, Giffard Café du Honduras and Giffard Mangue open a world of creative possibilities for consumers, allowing them to elevate their cocktail game to new heights.

“As a company deeply rooted in tradition, quality, and innovation, we’re thrilled to present our new Giffard Café du Honduras Liqueur and Giffard Mangue Liqueur,” said Edith Giffard, 4th generation of Giffard. “The bold flavors found in these liqueurs represent our ongoing commitment to crafting unique and exceptional flavors that captivate the senses and inspire creativity in the world of bartending..”

Giffard Café du Honduras (25% ABV) and Giffard Mangue (20% ABV) Liqueurs will be available at liquor stores and bars nationwide starting on April 9, 2024 with an SRP of $39.99 and $34.99, respectively.

For more information about Giffard visit giffardusa.com and follow on Instagram at @giffardusa. For more information on Back Bar Project, Backbarproject.com and follow along on social @backbarproject.

About Giffard Liqueurs & Syrups

Giffard Liqueurs and Syrups are created specifically to enhance cocktail creation. Each of our liqueurs delivers consistent, true-to-nature flavors that are the signature of the Giffard family, providing the flavor intensity that brings cocktails to life. Five generations of the Giffard family have worked hard to continuously provide the world with quality liqueurs and syrups. Produced in France’s Loire Valley, Giffard Liqueurs are made with tradition and quality, blending established processes like slow maceration, with innovative flavor inspiration. Giffard Liqueurs and Syrups improve cocktail creation with the uncompromised taste of natural fruits, herbs, and spices.

