Green River Distilling Co. Introduces Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey

OWENSBORO, Ky.— Following a banner year of growth, Green River Distilling Co., part of Bardstown Bourbon Co., will double down in 2024 with the release of its highly anticipated Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey. Distribution is also slated to expand this year, adding eight new markets for a total of 34 states nationwide.

Green River Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey is comprised of 95 percent rye and five percent malted barley and offers a distinct taste that leads with orange peel and fresh spearmint that rise through the vanilla and graham cracker base notes. A sound and medium finish offers slight rye spice, herbal tea and soft oak notes. The whiskey is a blend of four-to-six year old barrels that have all been distilled, aged and bottled at Green River Distilling Co.(DSP-KY-10), located in Owensboro, Ky.

“Green River Rye is approachable, easy drinking with a memorable finish. Rich in color and flavor, it truly shines at 95 proof,” said Head Distiller Aaron Harris. “This rye whiskey is a compelling addition to the growing Green River portfolio.”

Green River Kentucky Straight Rye is presented in the brand’s signature packaging – a horseshoe shaped bottle honoring the original labeling from 1885 – tells the story of the brand through glass with 10 notches on the brands horseshoe referencing DSP-KY-10, an ornate tax trip with the original tagline “The Whiskey Without Regrets,” and “The Pride of Owensboro” prominently displayed.

The new rye whiskey joins the flagship Green River Bourbon and Green River Wheated as the third expression in its core lineup. Presented at 95 proof (47.5 ABV) and line-priced with the rest of the portfolio, Green River Rye is offered at suggested retail price of $34.99, beginning February 1.

Green River Distilling Co., located in Owensboro, Kentucky, will mark the launch with a special celebration on February 1, 2024, with bottle sales beginning at 9 a.m. Throughout the day, four specialty VIP tours, led by Head Distiller Aaron Harris and National Brand Ambassador Caryn Wells, will give guests a behind-the-scenes look at Rickhouse B, a barrel strength tasting and a bottle of Green River Kentucky Straight Rye to take home. From 2 – 5 p.m. the community is invited to the distillery for music, food and cocktails featuring the new release. Tours and tastings are available online at greenriverwhiskey.com.

Green River Distilling Co. was purchased by Bardstown Bourbon Company in July 2022. Last year the brand launched Green River Wheated and Full Proof Single Barrel, expanded both within the U.S. and began exporting to Australia. This year, eight new markets will see Green River on the shelves including Nevada, Arizona, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Washington, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Massachusetts. Green River is expecting to achieve nationwide U.S. distribution in the coming years.

MASH BILL: 95 percent Rye, 5 percent Malted Barley

PROOF: 95 proof/47.5% ABV

SRP: $34.99

About Green River Distilling Co.

Originally founded in 1885 by J.W. McCulloch, Green River Distilling Co. (DSP-KY-10) is the 10th oldest licensed distillery in Kentucky. The brand quickly became synonymous with quality and regarded as some of the finest bourbon from Kentucky. Known as “the Whiskey Without Regrets,” the brand enjoys a long, rich history as the official medicinal whiskey of the U.S. Marine Hospital and has been referenced as the most expensive whiskey ever sold – 20 barrels were once traded for an interest in a Colorado gold mine before a distillery fire and prohibition relegated the brand to history. Reestablished in 2022, Green River Distilling Co. is a proud citizen of Owensboro, Kentucky and serves as the westernmost outpost of the Kentucky Bourbon TrailTM. Built off classic mash bills, Green River has a growing portfolio of whiskeys that have all been created onsite offering a smooth and welcoming taste profile to the consumer, a true testament to simplicity and quality going hand-in-hand. Green River is part of Bardstown Bourbon Company, a top 10 distiller in the U.S.

About Bardstown Bourbon Company

Founded in 2014 by Peter Loftin in the heart of the “Bourbon Capital of the World” on 100 acres of active farmland, Bardstown Bourbon Company is pushing the boundaries through innovation while honoring the traditional art of making whiskey. A top 10 distiller in the US, Bardstown Bourbon company is one of the most modern and technically advanced whiskey distilleries producing over 50 mashbills. The distillery produces the award-winning Kentucky bourbon and rye brands, and provides custom collaborative distilling for some of the best whiskey brands in the world. The Bardstown, Ky. campus is the first Napa Valley-style destination on the famed Kentucky Bourbon Trail to combine distilling, culinary, and beverage expertise to create a modern, authentic bourbon experience.

