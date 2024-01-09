Happy Cork Debuts New Tasting Room for In-Store Wine & Spirits Tastings and Private Events

Happy Cork, a Black, female-founded wine & spirits shop, is thrilled to announce the debut of its brand-new Tasting Room. Located in Brooklyn, the new 1,000-square-foot space is located within Happy Cork and offers an intimate space that is perfect for hosting a wide range of events. Meticulously designed by Happy Cork Founder and CEO Sunshine Foss, the room is fully equipped with a kitchen and can accommodate anything from brand tastings and private dinners to special events and gatherings to anything in between. The tasting room sets a new standard for the discerning consumer seeking to explore and sample from Happy Cork’s extensive selection of top-quality brands.

Happy Cork was founded in 2019 with a carefully curated selection of products that feature exceptional quality and unique flavor profiles. The wine & spirits shop spotlights Black- and minority-owned brands, providing a platform for underrepresented brands and entrepreneurs. It also features a wide selection of celebrity-owned brands, including John Legend, Mary J. Blige, Issa Rae and more.

With a passion for design, Foss personally designed every aspect of the new tasting room. Her love for design greatly influenced the feel and product selection while developing the Brooklyn-based store, and with the tasting room, she spared no detail in ensuring the space evokes happiness upon entering. The space boasts bold floral patterns, vintage furniture and various distinct spaces, perfect for mingling and hosting events.

“With the tasting room, I wanted to create an intimate and cozy space where people could come together to sip on great wines and cocktails while having a memorable experience,” said Foss. “Since we opened our doors, we have hosted regular tasting events, and this new tasting room will really elevate that experience for our customers.”

A community-focused shop, the Happy Cork team is committed to cultivating connections and building a community through an engaging lineup of events, including tastings with small- and celebrity-owned brands, partnering with local artists, and special activations with other small businesses. Happy Cork’s Tasting Room will serve as a venue for these engaging store events and tasting sessions and will also be available for private parties and events.

For More Information:

https://happy-cork.com/