Hendrick’s Gin Debuts Limited-Edition Expression, GRAND CABARET

NEW YORK CITY (BY WAY OF GIRVAN, SCOTLAND)— Hendrick’s Gin introduces GRAND CABARET, its newest limited release from Master Distiller Lesley Gracie’s Cabinet of Curiosities. With GRAND CABARET, decadent stone fruit takes center stage and sweet herbs pirouette the palette to make for a sensory feast that’s indulgent, yet light as silk.

Lesley Gracie has long been tantalized by the notion of experimenting with unusual combinations of botanicals, though as the fifth release from the Cabinet of Curiosities in the United States, GRAND CABARET marks the first time she’s wandered into the world of stone fruits. After reading about stone fruit spirits that gained popularity at fashionable celebrations in Paris in the early 1900s, Lesley was incredibly intrigued by eau de vie, a distilled fruit-based spirit that was served with a dash of gin and scented with rose.

“There’s something to be enthralled by everywhere we look, and this time I was captivated by historical recipes for indulgent stone fruit spirits, eau de vies, peach schnapps, and cherry liqueurs that were in vogue in the 1900s,” said Lesley Gracie. “I experimented with these flavors a bit and found that when you put them together, they produce a rich cabaret of notes that are both bright and light, ultimately serving as the inspiration behind this latest release.”

A seduction to the senses, Hendrick’s GRAND CABARET is designed to appeal to free-spirited souls seeking a wildly indulgent, yet refreshing spirit for glorious gatherings of all manner. Stone fruit flavors unite with ripples of light and fruity freshness, resulting in a decadently delicious, pleasurable expression. The classic juniper character of Hendrick’s Gin is naturally enhanced by the soft sweetness and delightful fruitiness of stone fruit, rounded out by aromatic herbs which accentuate the freshness of Hendrick’s signature cucumber notes.

“It’s fascinating to explore the history of cocktail culture and how it has evolved over time, but gathering over a great drink will never go out of style. There’s no one better than Lesley to bring the peculiar Hendrick’s flair to stone fruit flavors that were all the rage at the turn of the 20th Century and formulate it for the modern imbiber,” says Vance Henderson, Hendrick’s National Ambassador. “GRAND CABARET is refreshing, it’s vibrant, and unapologetically bold – it can take on so many personalities when mixed into a cocktail. It’s divine in a simple gin & tonic, but also delivers on exuberance and dances on your tongue when paired with sparkling wine in the GRAND CABARET Spritz Royale.”

The Hendrick’s GRAND CABARET bottle bursts onto the scene with a luxurious purple hue, and the signature apothecary bottle is adorned with an eclectic mix of intriguing icons, including a stunning chandelier – a nod to the extravagant gatherings which inspired the liquid’s creation. Hendrick’s releases only one limited-edition expression from its Cabinet of Curiosities at a time, so indulge while you can. Hendrick’s GRAND CABARET is bottled at 43.4% ABV with a $39.99 SRP.

Hendrick’s GRAND CABARET Spritz Royale

Ingredients:

1-1/2 Parts Hendrick’s GRAND CABARET

1-1/2 Parts Cranberry Juice

¾ Part Lime Juice

¾ Part Simple Syrup

Top with Champagne or sparkling wine

Garnish with a cucumber round and orange twist

Method: Combine ingredients in a champagne glass over ice and top with Champagne or sparkling wine. Garnish with a cucumber round and orange twist.

About Lesley Gracie

Lesley Gracie, who heralds from Yorkshire, is the Master Distiller at Hendrick’s Gin. With a background in chemistry, Lesley’s genius lies in her fascination with flavors and how they work together. She visualizes flavors as shapes and strikes to create a round, balanced flavor in all of her elixirs. In 1999, Lesley was approached by the great grandson of William Grant, Charles Gordon, to create an ‘ultra-premium’ gin which was to become Hendrick’s. She was appointed as the Master Distiller and went on to spearhead the development of this most unusual gin and is responsible for the creation of all of Hendrick’s liquid innovations.

Over the past two decades, Lesley has been responsible for countless pioneering Hendrick’s releases and has amassed an array of botanicals, distillates, and experimental liquids, which are housed in a locked cabinet in her laboratory, the Cabinet of Curiosities at the Hendrick’s Gin Palace. Lesley Gracie has a strong history of pushing boundaries from her experiments and venturing far and wide in search of new flavors – even as far as the Venezuelan rainforest.

Lesley is enchanted by animals and keeps two tortoises and loves to walk her dog, Jock. She also has a penchant for salmon fishing and exploring the rugged Scottish countryside in her motorhome, affectionately named Ted.

AWARDS/ACHIEVEMENTS:

2022 – Walpole 2022 Power List – Fifty of the Most Influential People in the British luxury sector

2021 – Lifetime Achievement Award at The Spirits Business Awards 2021

2021 – Grand Rectifier of the Gin Guild

2021 – Inducted into the Gin Magazine Hall of Fame

2018 – ‘Gin Distiller of the Year’ by the World Gin Awards

About Hendrick’s Gin

Hendrick’s is a deliciously super premium gin, made with a number of unusual twists. To deliver a most curious and delightfully unique flavor, Hendrick’s combines a distinct blend of 11 botanicals, as well as the signature infusions of cucumber and rose petals, producing a wonderfully refreshing gin with a delightfully unique aroma. Hand crafted in Scotland in miniscule batches by William Grant & Sons, Hendrick’s is the only gin that uses a marriage of spirits from both a Carter-Head and Copper Pot Still, a combination that produces a divinely smooth gin that has both the required character and balance of subtle flavors. Hendrick’s Gin has an ABV of 44% and an SRP of $34.99. Please drink the unusual responsibly.

About William Grant & Sons Holdings Ltd.

William Grant & Sons Holdings Ltd. is an independent family-owned distiller headquartered in the United Kingdom and founded by William Grant in 1887. Today, the global premium spirits company is run by the fifth generation of his family and distills some of the world’s leading brands of Scotch whisky, including Glenfiddich, The Balvenie range of handcrafted single malts and the world’s third largest blended Scotch, Grant’s, as well as other iconic spirits brands such as Hendrick’s Gin, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Monkey Shoulder Blended Malt Scotch Whisky and Drambuie Scotch Liqueur.

Founded in 1964, William Grant & Sons USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of William Grant & Sons, Ltd. and features one of the fastest growing spirits portfolios in the US with brands including Glenfiddich, The Balvenie, Hendrick’s Gin, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Drambuie, Milagro Tequila, Silent Pool Gin, Grant’s, Hudson Whiskey, Gibson’s Finest, Monkey Shoulder, Clan MacGregor, Reyka Vodka and Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur.

For More Information:

https://www.hendricksgin.com/us/