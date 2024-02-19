High n’ Wicked Partners With Foursquare

CORONA DEL MAR, Calif.— High n’ Wicked, the importer and specialty bottler of exceptional whiskeys, launched its latest singular limited release: a collaboration with Foursquare Rum Distillery. The new expression, a Single Grain Irish Whiskey, originally distilled in County Cork, Ireland, features a mash bill of 95% French maize (corn) and 5% malted barley. The whiskey was first matured in ex-bourbon barrels and then finished for six months in casks which previously held the award-winning “Mark X 2007” Barbados Rum from Foursquare Rum Distillery in Barbados.

This rare and distinctive expression was created by merging the skills of two of the most respected and admired producers of spirits in the world: Richard Seale of the legendary Foursquare Rum Distillery, and Noel Sweeney, former Master Distiller/Master Blender of Cooley who selected, finished, and blended this special whiskey.

“We got the Dream Team for this one,” said Lyons Brown, Founder and CEO of High n’ Wicked. “Foursquare has risen to the pinnacle of the rum world and is quickly becoming a global icon in spirits. We expect to work with Richard on additional releases in the future.”

Bottled at 100 proof (50% ABV), the new expression is available for purchase in select U.S. markets and online via highnwicked.com for the suggested retail price of $79.99 per 750ml bottle. It offers aromas of coconut, treacle, lemon peel, almond, nougat, fig, and vanilla, which give way to subtle tropical notes of clove and cinnamon followed by rich caramel and candied hazelnuts. The liquid lingers gently and finishes soft with a hint of custard.

“Foursquare’s ‘Mark X 2007’ was a highly expressive and complex Barbados rum and these casks married beautifully with the nuanced and subtle characters of this exquisite Single Grain Irish Whiskey,” said Richard Seale, Master Distiller/Master Blender, Foursquare Rums. “Seeing this collaboration come together from such a long-standing partner in our Exceptional Cask Selections importer, Altamar Brands, and through High n’ Wicked, has been a genuine pleasure.”

High n’ Wicked launches singular limited releases several times per year which are specialty bottlings of some of the finest domestic and global whiskeys. These “treasures” feature single barrels and expert double wood finishes that add layers of complexity to already superb distillates. To date, the brand has issued eight distinct American and Irish whiskey releases which include American Bourbon, Single Malt Irish whiskey, and Single Grain Irish Whiskey. High n’ Wicked also produces an award-winning flagship straight bourbon whiskey and straight rye whiskey which are regularly available.

High n’ Wicked is distributed by Altamar Brands in 41 U.S. states and Washington D.C. as well as online.

About Altamar Brands LLC

Founded in 2005 by W. L. Lyons Brown, III, Altamar Brands is a small, entrepreneurial outfit founded to develop and import esoteric, artisanal spirits brands that offer unique and distinctive production stories in their respective categories. They include: Elvelo Tequila, Foursquare Rum, High n’ Wicked Whiskeys, Kubler Absinthe, Lagrimas del Valle Tequila, Probitas Rum, Right Gin, and R.L. Seale’s Barbados Rum.

https://www.highnwicked.com/