High West Launches Its First Bottled-in-Bond Whiskey

High West officially released its first Bottled-in-Bond whiskey. A boldly flavored whiskey treat made with 100% High West Pot Still Rye. Made in accordance with the standards laid out by the Bottled in Bond Act of 1897, it’s a whiskey that does everything right. One base spirit, crafted at a single distillery, by a single distiller, in a single distilling season. Must be aged a minimum of 4 years and bottled at 100 proof in a federally bonded warehouse.

The mash bill consists of 80% rye and 20% malted rye. It has aromas of toasted brioche with spiced pear jam, oatmeal raisin cookies, English toffee, sweet rock candy, lavender flowers, and dried ginger. On the palate it tastes like cooked apples with sage, the toasty edge of a sugar cookie with a hint of fresh grated nutmeg and cinnamon candies with hints of cacao nibs and juniper spice. The finish is subtle, with hints of coconut caramel, center-tin pie curst and wild fire honey.

For More Information:

https://highwest.com/products/high-west-bottled-in-bond-rye