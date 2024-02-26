Illva Saronno Holding S.p.A. Continues Its Expansion Strategy and Acquires the Engine Company

Illva Saronno Holding S.p.A., an Italian multinational with a strong strategic business diversification, announced the complete acquisition of The Engine Company. Illva Saronno SPA, a leader in the spirits industry and the parent company of Disaronno, “the world’s favorite Italian liqueur,” has purchased full rights to the entrepreneurial company that conceived and developed ENGINE Gin, a 100% Italian organic spirit.

With this purchase, which began in 2021 with the acquisition of a minority stake in The Engine Company and a global distribution agreement, Illva Saronno Holding strengthens its presence in the gin world, focusing on the Italian spirit with a strong identity and innovative character.

Aldino Marzorati, Illva Saronno Holding CEO, says: “We are pleased and proud to announce the complete acquisition of ENGINE, a 100% Italian brand that integrates perfectly into our established portfolio. The decision to acquire The Engine Company is an integral part of our corporate strategy, aimed at offering excellent products globally. ENGINE appeals to an international audience, positioning itself as a distinctive product in the gin landscape, and we are excited to bring it to the 160 countries in which we currently operate. Today, a young brand enters the Illva Saronno Holding family, synonymous with innovation and quality, and we are confident this will help strengthen our positioning based on an increasingly diversified and premium product portfolio.”

ENGINE S.r.l. was founded in 2021 by Dalla Mora & Partners, led by Paolo Dalla Mora, an entrepreneur active in the fashion and spirits sectors. The inspiration behind ENGINE Gin is rooted in motorsports imagery, one of oil cans, fuel, and competitions, a passion that has always animated Dalla Mora, in a heartfelt homage to the legendary 1980s. ENGINE products stand out for their original and unconventional design, as they are sold in unique tin cans.

Paolo Dalla Mora, ENGINE founder, said: “For me, this is a dream come true. I started as a start-upper at the age of forty, after a career as a manager in large companies, from an idea in a garage. I launched the first can in Italy in May 2019, and by April 2021, it had become a successful small multinational, now present in over 30 markets. It’s every marketer’s dream to see their strategies solidify globally, and it’s every startup entrepreneur’s dream to achieve a successful exit.”

ENGINE Gin is a distilled spirit produced in the heart of Piemonte, using exclusively organic ingredients. It is characterized by a bold taste where the balsamic aromas of juniper are enriched by the fresh notes of lemon zest and the intense scent of sage, with an elegant floral undertone. Upon tasting, it maintains an excellent taste-olfactory correspondence with a slightly bitter finish granted by the sage leaves, while the sweet notes of licorice root ensure the final balance of the product.

Dalla Mora continues, “ENGINE is made up of a team that imbued everything with their passion, vision and fuel. I am convinced that our friends at Illva are the best choice to continue the global consolidation of this outstanding work, with a plan that will expand our range to over 160 countries. I am also proud that, among all the interest we have received, it is in Italian hands that ENGINE continues its journey.”

Illva Saronno S.p.A. will continue the global distribution of ENGINE. Within the U.S., the distribution will continue with Disaronno International LLC while maintaining its successful collaboration with Velier for distribution in Italy. ENGINE Gin is widely available in the U.S with an SRP of $34.99.

Illva Saronno Holding S.p.A.

ILLVA Saronno Holding, an Italian multinational with a strong strategic business diversification, is a leader in the world of spirits through Illva Saronno Spa and thanks to Disaronno, “the world’s favourite Italian liqueur,” distributed in over 160 countries and with five centuries of history behind it, along with other prestigious products such as Tia Maria, Rabarbaro Zucca, Rumpblic, Artic Vodka, Isolabella Sambuca, and Aurum. The Group also produces and markets quality wines such as Duca di Salaparuta, Corvo, and Florio. Also part of the group is Disaronno Ingredients, a company with a presence in Italy and worldwide in the sector of semi-finished products for ice cream, pastry preparations, bakery products, and service products for ice cream shops, which recently acquired the majority of Alvena and G&P, companies with high-quality vegan products. Furthermore, the group boasts ownership of Royal Oak distillery, for the production and commercialization of The Busker Irish Whiskey, the Sagamore Spirits distillery in Baltimore, and the Albedo Artisanal Distillery with its Strada Ferrata brand, of which Illva Saronno Holding owns 20%, consolidating its commitment to the world of Whisky.

Dalla Mora & Partners

Dalla Mora & Partners is a boutique company active in strategic marketing and communication consultancy in the lifestyle and luxury sectors. Over the years, it has built and launched several proprietary companies in the food and beverage industry, such as the iconic Osteria Campamac in Barbaresco, Vermouth Strucchi, Sgrappa, and the aperitif Contrattino. In 2017 it conceived and started developing ENGINE and in April 2021 it founded ENGINE S.r.l., headquartered in Barbaresco. ENGINE is a premium-positioned gin, 100% organic and 100% Italian, combining high quality with innovative marketing, communication, and packaging. The company’s product range also includes a Ready-to-Drink GIN, numerous accessories, and a lifestyle clothing line.

For More Information:

https://illvaholding.com/