Introducing Bushwacker Spirits: A Rich, Creamy Cocktail Experience Coming to Massachusetts This Month

Bushwacker Spirits has splashed down in Massachusetts. Bushwacker Spirits Bushwacker ready-to-drink cream cocktail has hit retail shelves in 750ml & 50ml formats across the state.

Describing how the traditional Bushwacker cocktail is created, co-founders Carter Echols and Michael Smith explain “It’s four or five different ingredients depending on which recipe you’re using, and you can’t always find them.” Smith says, “We were like, ‘This needs to be in a bottle.’ So, that spurred the idea.”

Bushwacker Rum Cream is an impassioned homage to the traditional Bushwacker cocktail, that’s solved the problem of hunting down hard to find ingredients and keeping them readily on hand by combining premium Caribbean Rum and real dairy cream with decadent flavors of chocolate, coffee, and coconut.

Bushwacker Spirits can’t wait to bring the Bushwacker way of life to Massachusetts and introduce Massachusettsans to their rich and creamy cocktail that is an experience sure to transform even the most mundane moments.

Company Details:

Bushwacker Spirits launched in 2020 with a mission to put the beloved traditional Bushwacker cocktail into a Ready-To-Drink format for the first time in its rich history and share it with the masses.

Bushwacker Spirits’ Bushwacker “Beach In A Bottle” has been well received and highly recognized, winning the 2023 WSWA Tasting Competition Gold Medal, 2023 Fifty Best Ready-To-Drink Cocktails Double Gold Medal Winner, and the 2023 Beverage Information Group Growth Brands Rising Star Award, making them one of the fastest growing brands less than 5 years old.

Bushwacker Rum Cream is 17% Alcohol by Volume, available in 750ml & 50ml formats, and is currently distributed in 15 states, and Puerto Rico.

For More Information:

https://www.bushwackerspirits.com/