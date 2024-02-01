Introducing Macario Mixology: Crafted Mixers for Unforgettable Moments

In the world of mixology and beverages, rarely does a product aspire to revolutionize industry standards. Macario Mixology’s Premium Drink collection adds a touch of magic to the drinking experience, thanks to high quality standards and unique bottles that capture customers’ attention. With the “Premium Drink Collection” line, Macario confirms its commitment to offering high quality artisanal drinks, enriched by the introduction of special bottles, whose logo and drink name light up under common UV lamps, which are a new feature of the “Mixology” line. This unique feature, particularly suitable for discos, bars and clubs, adds a fascinating visual component to the sensory experience. Macario Mixology’s “Premium Drink Collection” includes.

INDIAN TONIC

Macario’s Indian Tonic (Tonica) is an extraordinary creation that expertly balances the essence of quinine with subtle botanical nuances, thus elevating the experience of gin and tonic and other preparations. But what truly makes it exceptional is its fascinating secret. These bottles come to life in the darkness, giving off an enchanting luminescence under UV light, adding a touch of magic that will undoubtedly amaze and delight customers. GINGER BEER Made with real ginger of the best quality, this effervescent delight offers a harmonious blend of warmth and sweetness. Whether enjoyed on its own or mixed into a Moscow Mule cocktail, Macario’s Ginger Beer is a trip for the taste buds. PINK SODA GRAPEFRUIT Savor the crisp, bittersweet taste of sun-ripened grapefruit in every sip of Macario’s Pink Soda. This lively blend is a celebration of fruity effervescence, ideal for adding a spark of color and joy to any occasion. Let the radiant pink hue brighten the unforgettable moments of your guests and clients.

SICILIAN LEMONADE

Made from the finest lemons, this citrus-infused elixir offers an irresistible balance of sweetness and acidity. Refreshing and revitalizing, the manufacturer’s inspiration was to capture the spirit of summer in a bottle, yet to be offered in all seasons.